You guys, I tried.
I tried so hard to be a grownup about my house color, I really did.
It was the summer after Late David left earth, and my stucco walls looked as sad as I did.
Stale, faded by the sun and splotchy from too many touch ups, that was Nana and Granddad’s 1946 pride and joy as presented to the public in 2009.
A dozen years earlier, our house had been painted Nuclear Peach, a nearly-pulsing hue reminiscent of radioactive flamingos. We’d been so eager to erase the only color the home had ever known — a white that looked dirty within hours of each time Nana had the house painted when I was growing up here.
Because stucco? It likes to grab that dust and hold on, and here we were on the hill above Milton-Freewater, in the center of dust storms that lift field soil and fling it everywhere.
But Nana had considered white the only proper color for a house, regardless. And we were three months into a frantic rehab of Home Place before the chance came to do anything about that.
I armed Late David with a paint chip and sent him off, nearly jumping with glee we were finally going to take things from tacky to happy.
Remember this trajectory, as we’ll be circling back.
I had sent a man out with money and instructions to buy gallons of a soft, genteel shade, a whisper of a summer sunset alighting upon a delicate rosebud.
What Late David brought home was … different.
Time has stolen whatever explanation was offered, but no matter — I was quickly intoxicated with the peachy vibrancy that caused people to slow down and stare.
By 2009, however, I was going to be sad for the rest of my life. I was the only grownup in my house and fun was not stopping by for a visit soon. And the damn house needed painting.
I asked my designer friend for a color palette that would reflect a more mature Sheila. She came back with a luscious cream, an understated watermelon for doors and gentle green for shutters.
Everyone approved, including me. The neighbors went on so about the new color that it became clear they were happy to see Nuclear Peach covered over.
But that creamy yellow had the same bad habit as Nana’s white, latching onto dirt in the wind and inviting it to hang out.
It didn’t take very long for another color to start flirting with me. I kept noticing a certain green, the color you would get if an avocado and a lime had a love child.
I saw it here, I saw it there and I finally saw it in an Oregonian article when a Portland man painted a tiny home in his backyard the exact shade my heart had been seeking.
At last I had a color formula, and when our local hardware store had a two-for-one paint sale, I sent Camo Man off with very specific instructions on what to get.
Before you ask, I was out of town and unable to return before the amazing sale ended.
That was two summers ago. This spring money and time aligned and the project was a go.
It was only when I arrived home after nearly every side had a first coat that I had a tingling of misgiving. Not only were we green in 72-point font, but we were sooo very shiny.
Very.
I texted a photo to a friend who immediately agreed, not even trying to convince me otherwise.
You’ve guessed correctly — Camo Man had unwittingly purchased Sweet Vibration in a semi-gloss finish for a woman who never goes above the eggshell comfort zone.
I took pictures and shipped them off to Camo Son, who was contracting the job for us. I cocked my head and talked to Jesse, the painter. Finally I had the courage to look at the can label I’d never bothered to read.
“Benjamin Moore, Sweet Vibration, SG.”
Oh, yes, I could vouch I was the owner of seven gallons of SG.
There was nothing to be done, of course. We had to move forward. Poor Jesse (who showed himself to be an exceptional painter and young man) watched my eyes every time I wandered outside to stare at the dimpled walls shining back at me.
But had the house ever been prettier? Had a limey green ever looked so fresh and happy? Had that stucco ever cleaned off with such ease?
I decided to try something I’d toyed with for a while. Instead of reinstalling the shutters I’d put up in 1994 to soften my home’s stark rectangular vibe, I bought metal art and dressed it in orange gloss.
As Camo Man appeased me by drilling hanging holes in the front of our house, I could feel myself turning back into the teen who covered her bedroom walls with collages made from magazine pages and who wore yellow and blue platform shoes. What did she care what adults lived like?
We are back to drive-by staring, pleasing me immensely. The neighbors say one of two things: “It must be nice to have it painted,” which is how we talk nice about what we privately roll our eyes over.
Other people say, “I LOVE IT!”
Me, too. But the next time this place gets redone, I’m still picking up the paint myself. Unless you’re Bob Ross, you’re only allowed so many happy accidents and I’ve used mine up.