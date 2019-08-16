(With apologies to Judith Viorst and her excellent children’s book about Alexander and his day.)
MILTON-FREEWATER — If you live in Washington state, there’s a slim chance you’ve missed the outrage that’s been visited upon us suffering Oregonians.
But if you’re from my side of the border, no way — for all of July social media was filled with indignation and red-hot anger about having to pay Washington sales tax.
The retail sales tax exemption got taken away on July 1, and you’d think we’d been denied our right to vote and own guns.
You have to understand, there’s a lot of history here, going back to 1965 when Washington opted to exempt sales tax on certain goods for use outside the state for residents who came to shop from no- to low-sales tax states.
As my friend Ann — banker daughter of a banker dad — recalls, the exemption was of particular importance to the state’s border towns like Vancouver and Walla Walla. It was an enticement to us weak-willed Oregonians to empty our pockets at Washington retailers.
No one at Washington’s Department of Revenue could unearth just why the exemption was granted 54 years ago when I called for a little history lesson, but capturing those out-of-state dollars seems as good a guess as any.
I remember shopping with Nana as a kid. She always had the mandatory “tax card” with her, long before retailers just asked for a license number. I grew up seeing not paying Washington’s sales tax as a birthright.
Because, the argument always goes, we live in Oregon and, in Oregon, we have to pay state income tax, along with the federal tax everyone pays. Or is supposed to. Theoretically, it was a wash between the two forms of taxation, although folks made a parlor game out of guessing which state’s residents felt the most pain.
Like everyone else south of Stateline Road, as the reality of paying both taxes loomed larger in June, I vowed to stop shopping regularly in Washington. One of us, and I’m not naming names but I am married to him, whined to store clerks unlucky enough to get us in their line:
“Washington is going to be hurting, you have no idea how much money you’ll be losing,” the unnamed man said to employees at Walmart, as if they’d personally lobbied for the new rule.
We have retail dollars power, we shouted on Facebook. We would shop online more! Drive to Pendleton for Walmart! Drive to Hermiston to Home Depot! WE WOULD BE OREGONIANS INSIDE OUR WALLETS AND OUT! No way was Gov. Jay Inslee going to have our money!
One Facebook post illustrated that we could order a set of kitchen appliances from Amazon. Delivery to an Oregon address meant no sales tax. And purchasing a matching stove, dishwasher and refrigerator from Amazon is totally normal behavior anyway. I don’t want to picture dragging that stuff off my front porch, but …
The new law does allow us to reclaim the 6.5% state tax out of the nearly 9% sales tax charged in Walla Walla, if we’re organized enough to hang onto receipts and submit them once a year. Right now, Camo and I are very good on this, but let’s see how we look by, say, November.
I started off strong with online shopping. Hair products from Target. Amazon Cleaning products from Amazon. Boxes got delivered from Home Depot and Walmart.com.
Washington’s Department of Revenue forecast this behavior in the 2016 Retail Sales and Use Tax exemption study. A repeal of the applicable sales tax would increase state revenues, the report noted.
About $26 million a year, according to this newspaper.
“However, due to increased prices to out of state residents, it would be expected that there would be a decrease in spending. As a result, the potential increase in revenues would be slightly lower than the amount taxpayers currently save … it is assumed there will be a small decrease in purchases ...”
Boy howdy, we were determined to make that much more than a “small decrease in purchases,” I’ll tell you what.
In Milton-Freewater, we’re blessed with some options to avoid sales taxes. We have a swell hardware store and you can buy appliances in the same building. We have a furniture store, two well-stocked farm stores. We have the famous Saager’s Shoes, places to buy giftie stuff, a drugstore, grocery stores and three spots to buy tires.
For everything else, there’s Pendleton, we thought. Portland, if we have to!
By the third week of July, however, reality came knocking. I was out of my stash of pretax cat food (this will delight the weirdo who emails me anonymously and calls me a cat lady) and our little Safeway doesn’t carry the one flavor Annie Mae currently endorses.
Now what? Was I going to drive from store to store to see who had what? Was I going to do a 70-mile round trip to Pendleton in the quest to not pay a nickel in tax? Or even 20 nickels?
What I wasn’t going to do was order a case of the “beef n’ liver” flavor, a taste trend that might last a hot 10 minutes.
No. I was going to drive to the College Place Walmart and buy 10 cans on my way home from work. And still pay less than in my town while not using more gas and enlarging my carbon footprint. So I did.
It felt good, too. There, I said it.
I don’t like giving away money, especially after I’ve enjoyed this exemption for more than half a century. But I began thinking about the ways I’ve used Washington’s taxes for many of those years.
For example, I drive to work on state and city roads just about every day. My employer benefits from Walla Walla’s sewer and garbage system, among other things. I took children to medical care in Walla Walla for nearly 25 years on streets paved with tax money, and I continue to use Walla Walla Clinic myself. Camo Man works in a field paid by Washington state funds.
I drove home from the store that day thinking about balance. I’m still going to try and be smart about big purchases, sure. Who wouldn’t I? But I’m not going to make myself crazy — why use $10 in gas to save $3? Why spend more of my day devoted to shopping, an activity I’m not that fond of anyway?
Why order off the internet at the times I can reasonably support a local business that also supports my community on both sides of the state line? Take businesses that pledge to United Way or fund Little League teams that play Milton-Freewater teams, and those are just two examples.
Yes, I fervently wish Oregon’s and Washington’s tax rules matched up. I wish Gov. Inslee hadn’t signed the bill into being.
So far I’m not getting what I want, however. The cat, though, she’s getting the “beef n’ liver” she wants.
