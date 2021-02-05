I hate this pandemic — the anxiety and fear, the isolation, that feeling I’ve been dropped into a zombie movie as an extra without a script to follow.
I know you do, too, because I’ve taken a lot of calls from folks and shared a lot of tears.
Writing about COVID-19 almost every day has turned me into someone who doesn’t answer emails, doesn’t call old friends, forgets birthdays and is a wee bit short-tempered.
I hate all of it.
Except.
There are moments it’s clear being forced to stay home has benefits. I’ve whittled down belongings. Last summer’s garden was a stunner, and the dog has cleaner bedding than I do. I’ve sent out more real mail in 10 months than in 10 years. Money’s been saved in the “fun” category — turns out you really don’t need six lipsticks when you wear a mask.
But there’s this one thing that’s the sun hovering over life for the past nine months. And it saddens me to think when the pandemic is over, so is it.
You remember my best friend since before kindergarten is Ann. Her daughter, Celeste, is a couple years older than my oldest daughter, MoMama. The girls met when they were 8 and 10 and living two blocks apart. They grew up not especially close but friendly enough. As adults they only occasionally checked in with each other.
That’s changed.
Celeste, a medical provider in the Midwest, was nearly immediately at the forefront of the COVID-19 battle when the virus breached her state a year ago. Three months later, Celeste sent a Facebook message to both Ann and me after returning home from living for weeks isolated from her husband and little girls, to protect them from the disease.
“Things just get more weird by the day. After moving back home today, my own belongings are being decontaminated in the garage,” she wrote, using a few “argh” emojis.
We quickly pulled MoMama into this private group, and she just as quickly renamed it our “kaffeeklatsch,” although no coffee is being served, per se.
Nine months later, a whole pregnancy, really, I can’t guess how we lived without this baby.
At first, we peppered Celeste with pandemic questions and read first-hand accounts of her working days with a mix of horror and respect. We all cried when she talked about patients dying from COVID-19. We united in sympathy over the mask lines on her face (we add a LOT of photos in our conversations) and how to humanize the face shield she wears at work.
Now the very long list of things discussed since May runs the gamut of the human condition.
Child raising, husband herding, recipes, home design, makeup, COVID hair, laundry, pet and kid puke, great bargains, gardening, sex, politics, memories and snarky memes.
No topic is off the virtual table, even the acutely personal stuff. We scold and we lift up, roll our eyes before erupting in laughter. Tease unmercifully.
When Celeste and MoMama discuss kid stuff, Ann and I mostly just watch the conversation. Together, we are better at holding our tongues.
One night we all ran around snapping and sharing pics of our cleaning products and toilet paper stashes because that’s who we are now.
There’s been big trauma and deep sadness in the kaffeeklatsch. Joy and gladness, too. Encouragement and love are spoken aloud. Wins are applauded, losses bemoaned.
But those happy hours ... I can’t remember who suggested it, but there we all were one summer evening on a video chat with a drink in our hands.
Celeste was in the RV parked in her driveway, a homespun isolation unit. Ann and I were at our houses five miles apart in Milton-Freewater, and MoMama was in Portland, tucked into a room away from the kids.
It was, maybe, the most social pandemic fun ever. We shouted, we chortled, we cursed and murmured secret fears for some two hours.
When we finally said goodnight, I told Camo Man it felt like we’d all partied in one place.
Our virtual gatherings became a life force. We can’t get together every week, but we manage often enough. Sometimes the message will pop up — “I really need a happy hour. Who’s with me?”
We all are.
Hubs might come home to find me rustling up a quick dinner. “I have a party to go to,” I say, pulling meatloaf out of the freezer.
“Oh,” he nods, sagely. “The one where you get really loud.”
We sure do, happily and proudly. When it’s done, I have the glow of being surrounded by my people.
But it won’t last. It can’t. When this moment recedes into history, Celeste and MoMama will resume the busier routine of real life with young children. There will be a million activities to wrangle, along with their full time jobs. Ann and I will have things to do, too, made newly fresh by the pandemic absence.
There will be travel, dinners, concerts and more. We’ll promise to schedule a happy hour but no one will be free at the same time, I predict.
Early in the kaffeeklatsch I wrote, “We will always remember these days.”
May it be so. My hope is Ann and I have given our daughters an example of the importance and reward of lifelong friendship. When we are both gone, I dearly want Celeste and MoMama to stay connected, to support each other the way Ann and I do. I want them to speak of this time at our funerals, and make listeners roar in delight.
Most of all I want this pandemic to end, I do.
Except.