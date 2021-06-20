Father’s Day is here, and a number of you have answered, somehow, this annual question: What can I possibly get my dad/husband that he doesn’t already have and won’t just go buy for himself?
Some of you were no doubt seduced into buying a meat smoker thingy. It was there in the store; it was shiny, and it suggested happy hours outside while meat was being cooked to rich perfection.
There are many, so many, brands of wood pellet smoker grills: Camp Chief, Green Mountain, Pit Boss and so on. They all have their loyal fan bases, but in the crowd I run with, the Traeger pellet grill is top dog.
Boy howdy, that company knows how to get the juices flowing in its cult following. Irresistible terms like “auger,” “HotRod” and “grill size” are the siren call of a smoky mermaid.
The grills themselves are the symbol of metal masculinity: stout enough to have survived Wild West times and emerged with a wink of its metal trim in the sunlight.
Men, many of whom have shown very little interest in everyday, people-must-be-fed cooking, are apt to join the Traeger grill bros movement and start calling themselves a chef.
The promises of Traegering via YouTube videos and Instagram posts are legend. Cook enough to feed the entire family or, heck, the neighborhood! Whole chickens, racks of ribs, three dozen hot dogs! All while basting, um, basking in the admiration of your hungry fans.
I asked Greg Schnorr to help me understand Traeger lust among men (yes, yes, I generalized) and barbecue fever in general.
Greg teaches culinary arts at Walla Walla Community College and is leading its online “BBQ Boot Camp” continuing education class this summer.
A graduate of the Colorado Institute of Art, Greg was head chef at Creektown Café and pastry chef at Whitehouse Crawford restaurants back in the day.
Sidenote: Greg uses a tiny Weber grill, he said. It’s accessible and inexpensive — opposite of all that is Traeger.
The success of wood pellet smoker grills is in the marketing. You walk into a big box home store this time of year, and those massive metal chunks are right in your face, yawning wide open to invite you for a swim in the pool.
“That whole barbecue universe, people live in it, and it’s really a lifestyle,” Greg said.
The culture takes people back to a primal state, he noted, using “spatchcock chicken” as an example. In modern times, such recipes call for removing the backbone of a chicken, essentially butterflying the meat so it cooks evenly on a flat surface. The method guarantees moist, tender meat with crispy skin.
The 17th-century word, however, smacks of virility, bone-yanking and sharp knives, Greg said, and barbecue enthusiasts are drawn to the lore.
Really, the whole thing is a sort of romance. There’s the time spent with marinades and what not, the victory in a perfect combination of spices and the time many couples invest in learning the craft, the chef said.
And when meat turns crackly and beautifully brown?
“That’s when you’re going to get the sexiness,” Greg said with a laugh.
This has not been the experience at Home Place, no sir.
By last summer, Camo Man had held back long enough. With a Camo Son filling my husband’s head with visions of deliciousness, we headed off to Land O’ Grills.
The outcome was predictable. The sales folks took one look into his hungry eyes and knew a fish on a hook if ever there was one. We emerged an hour later with a giant black box of a grill that had to be strapped aboard, and Camo’s wallet was $700 lighter.
In the beginning, it was just as Greg described. We bought mixes and sauces and pans and brushes and books. We traded new bits of information back and forth, like we were in some kind of study group.
We covered the patio pergola and investigated outdoor kitchens. Camo watched the YouTubes and read articles. The plan was to sip a cold brew and talk about life as our meat smoked itself to a veritable feast.
And now we are here. The Traeger sits there, a hulking reminder of those aspirations. Much of a 10-pack of aluminum roasting pans remain untouched. The special cleaning tools are just as they emerged from the package.
Not to say Camo hasn’t Traegered — he has. Some of his attempts were so amazing, I can’t even tell you. I would have licked the floor free of the drippings.
Others? Well … the dog was very happy on those occasions.
The issue is that cooking this way requires planning, time and fulfillment of a vow to the brotherhood, to do it all ju-u-ust so. My husband has no time, retired or not. He has cows to tend, hay to grow, equipment to maintain and a wife who sometimes wants food that doesn’t take five hours to cook.
Sure, some of my so-called friends have suggested I join the movement and Traeger away.
Not a chance. I know just how that story is written. I’m learning to bale hay, and that’s enough.
I sure do miss grilled meat, though. Where you just saunter outside, turn a dial, wait for some heat and start cooking. None of this “start at this temperature, go to that temperature, return to the first temperature, then hit the smoke.” It’s not for me.
I’m going for a tiny Weber — the cheapest, most accessible barbecue date I can find.