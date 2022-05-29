I feel a little bit dirty.
Not, mind you, “standing in 3 inches of shower-drain water” dirty.
No, I had already done that gig when my shower decided to stop draining on a recent Monday morning.
That set in action a series of potential solutions enacted by Camo Man and myself, including running down to the hardware store to buy a flimsy drain snake that didn’t budge a thing.
Over the course of the day, between his farm chores and my actual job that I actually get paid for, we tried it all.
Let’s talk about plunging a shower drain for a minute and the nightmare that produces. Now, shower-drain gunk isn’t sewage, per se, not like we think of that label. But if you have a drain that apparently hasn’t truly emptied in a millennium, and you put the plunger to that sucker, do you know what you get?
You get the blackest water coming up into your shower pan, like something out of a horror movie. Water that swirls with evil intent to permanently stain the tile. Water the color of the nightmares you rocked your little children out of, soothing their night terrors with whispered assurances, softly singing an old lullaby as their minds struggled to wakefulness.
That’s not how our house sounded that day. No, it did not.
Not when there were slings and splatters of black sludge everywhere, including on the custom cabinets and the new shower curtain. Not when the bathroom sink decided to join the shower and also stopped up tighter than a teenager’s mouth when asked about who was seen riding in the car with him.
Not when the snake managed to bring up a glob of hair the size of a newborn hummingbird and your husband opines there is likely 30 years of hair down that drain and you scream — quietly — that he should have married a bald woman.
I did what I always end up doing and called the plumber to get on the inevitable waiting list. When there is a reliable plumbing company in town, there is a waiting list; that’s just a fact at all times.
But here’s something you need to know about Camo Man: My guy prides himself on being able to fix things, and he really can fix a lot of things. But plumbing? I’ll let you draw your own conclusion.
The best example is the Great Kitchen Disaster of 2019.
Our kitchen sink is a lot like your sink, except maybe you have a garbage disposal. We don’t, but that doesn’t stop my mister from rinsing melted cheese and “just this time” bacon fat off the dishes and down the drain.
Which, of course, eventually rebels.
But the fellows at the hardware store always have a product, and it came in a white jug adorned with skull and crossbones, wrapped in a protective layer of plastic.
Yes, it is undeniably terrible, and lessons were learned. Keep reading.
Camo commenced pouring the fluid down the drain, not checking first for any standing water within it.
What happened next continues to be a cautionary tale at my address.
Up shot a fountain of toxic tonic to spew out on everything within 6 feet of the drain.
Stainless steel sink? Check.
Custom clear-maple cabinets? Check.
Floor? Check.
Laminate-but-nice countertop? Check. On all sides.
Resurfacing cabinet fronts, getting a new sink and buying new kitchen countertops ran about $2,000.
And we still called the plumber.
By Tuesday on this recent occasion, we’d decided that while we waited for professional help to arrive “sometime this week,” we would mix up a Dawn dish soap and boiling water potion to at least open the sink tubes up again.
That worked for a hot minute, and then it didn’t. But I had no more time to mess around; I was headed out to report on a school board meeting.
“Leave that clog alone,” I called out to Camo as I pulled on non-sludged clothing.
“Don’t even touch it. The plumber is coming.”
Reader, you know he couldn’t help himself.
Hours later, I came home to a sink full of fizzing water, made so by the “YouTube trick” of mixing baking soda and vinegar in the pipes.
Trick was, now the sink seemed even more stubbornly clogged, and the scent of rotting skin cells wafted through our house all night.
As soon as I awoke Wednesday, I knew what had to be done. Plumbing bribery.
I called my friend Ree, shouting, “Do you have Matt’s cell number?”
Ree sells real estate — she has professional fixers on speed dial. A minute later, Matt answered his phone.
I blurted out my panic in a vomit of need. Please, how can I get you to come today, I asked him.
“Name your price,” I shouted.
I offered Matt delicious meat from the stash in the freezer, put there by the sink perpetrator himself from his own animals. It seemed like delicious revenge, frankly.
Yes, I knew I was pushing my way to the front of the line, I said, my voice bubbling with panic, “but I am desperate. DESPERATE!”
Here’s the deal with Matt. He not only can fix anything related to plumbing, he’s about the nicest guy on the planet.
He laughed in response to my dilemma.
“What if I told you I have you down on my list today?” he said.
Sure. Whatever. If Matt wanted to pretend he wasn’t taking a bribe, I would pretend I wasn’t offering one.
“Yes,” I said, “come over, and you’ll just happen to leave with a bag of steaks and roasts.”
In minutes, Matt and his assistant were at my door. About 10 minutes after that, they found the sink’s issue: The drain pipe was filled with a concrete-like white mixture that felt suspiciously like baking soda. No one could figure out what chemical reaction had occurred to create this situation.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Matt, who has surely seen everything.
Just par for the Camo course, and all was fine after we paid for a new piece of plumbing and a sink bottom assembly, of course. It’s like an old record we play over and over.
Yes, there was hair in the shower drain, which took but a minute to move along down the pipes. I mean, the house is 76 years old, right? My Nana’s hair is probably still down there. My mom’s, too. I’ve added six female heads to that roster, as well.
But it’s not like I poured a weird chemistry experiment into that hole, which then solidified into an immovable stopper.
I want to apologize to whomever had to wait a little longer for Matt and Dylan to reach their house. I’m not proud that I waved deliciousness under their noses, like I belong to some kind of meat mafia.
To be honest, my bribery action made me want to shower, which I could finally do.
Oh, and I’ve moved the baking soda to a locked drawer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.