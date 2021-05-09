The bright and beautiful flame of MoMama

Readers, I’ve got some sad and I’ve got some glad to tell you.
This column has been a long time coming. Because in not writing it, I could shade my eyes against the searing agony of truth, ignore the sad a little longer. But we know that’s not how I roll, so let’s go.
MoMama and MacDaddy didn’t make it. As a couple. That’s the sad.
When my late husband walked our oldest daughter down the grassy aisle of an outdoor summer wedding in 2007, everything seemed perfect. Our headstrong child had found a rock of a man to anchor her. Their love for each other was built from many common denominators, a patience with one another and a desire to have babies and build their own version of the American dream.
In it, he pursued tech jobs, using his growing programming skills to climb ladders at companies big and small.
MoMama, before she was MoMama, was finishing her history degree and making a home in each of their frequent moves.
The couple also spent considerable time and money working to overcome a stubborn infertility problem. The many appointments and procedures needed added up to an exhausting schedule.
In 2012, despite hefty odds, baby Malcolm was born. Three months later he became the youngest witness to my marriage to Camo Man.
Two years after that, Mac was joined by twin siblings, Cyra and Alistair. The MoMama and MacDaddy household thrummed with a nearly tangible energy.
Days were filled with diapers, laundry, toys, bottles, pets, more diapers, baby cries and toddler giggles.
House renovations were ongoing and our visits there often included trips to the neighborhood hardware store.
What we didn’t know in that summer of 2014 is that before autumn would come, Malcolm would stand at the edge of death with undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes. That his first hospital stay would stretch a week before his body and medicine could fully pull him back to us.
MoMama and MacDaddy became in-house specialists in pediatric diabetes, rising many times a night to keep their tiny son alive, learning doctoring at a furious pace to arm themselves against tragedy.
It was something to see, a command center of two parents with a few volunteer troops out to win the war. Just about the time battle plans were part of everyday life, however, a new force demanded attention.
This time it was Alistair.
At about a year old, the happy baby boy began fixating on certain toys — watching wheels turn was his lifeline. Telltale rhythmic movements began and the typical verbal skills didn’t.
Alistair qualified for early intervention services at 18 months and a formal diagnosis of autism came at 3 years old.
Cyra would not escape, either. The classic case of being too smart for her own good, this twin battles to keep her extremely active brain in focus. It can wear her down to the nubbins, along with others sharing the same air.
Turns out statistics are statistics for a reason. Numerous studies have been done on the rate of divorce between parents of children with disabilities, with little agreement on the results. However, it is often noted an emotional disconnect happens when parents don’t meet the challenge as equal partners.
One parent can float in the steadier harbor of work, leaving the other parent to inflate life preservers in tumultuous waves all day long.
That army of two slowly broke ranks and last summer MoMama and MacDaddy became co-parents rather than husband and wife.
Now then, who’s ready for the glad?
On the day you’re reading this, MoMama is graduating from the University of Portland with a masters in elementary education. No one gets to walk in a ceremony but we certainly can crow.
Over the last 11 months, during a history-making pandemic, my girl has managed the unmanageable. While single parenting 50% of the time, she attended virtual classes as her kiddos attended theirs just a few feet away.
But without the structure of a physical classroom, all of them needed more from mom. While she was student teaching kindergarten over Zoom, she was also running to fix snacks, unclog toilets and referee squabbles on her breaks, such as they were.
She carved out time to take children to dentist, doctor and counseling appointments and to meet with Alistair’s intervention team.
MoMama went to her assigned school to help staff pass out learning packets and library books. Zoom calls with supervisors, parents, and job interviews were a weekly fixture, along with a heap of academic responsibilities. A 40-page research paper was a requirement — and a mere drop in the sea of group projects, papers and lesson plans.
She made breakfasts, lunches and dinners. She washed as much laundry as she ever has. She co-parented and co-planned, neither as easy as it once seemed.
My kid kept her kid alive; Type 1 diabetes doesn’t go away, no matter how much a mother longs to sleep through a night or has 20 virtual papers to grade.
It was the tallest mountain to climb in her life, but MoMama is now on the other side and applying for teaching jobs. A kindergarten gig is what she hopes to land, that grade where every teacher is a superstar in their pupils’ eyes.
This girl is going to be a powerhouse of an educator. She’s going to change lives. Thousands of families are going to reap the bounty of her experiences with non-typical learners and understanding of complex medical needs. Parents going through divorce will find sympathy without judgement.
This daughter has been through fire and emerged, not burnt to a crisp but carrying a glorious flame of her own. I’ve worried and I’ve cried and I will do both again, but today I am standing in her light. All the more lovely for the shadows around the edges.