Tech4Gramma teaches tech's foundational skills to newbies

Debi Evans may have chosen the best moment in the history of best moments to launch a new business venture.
It’s much harder to find any “bests” out there right now, and this caught my attention.
Debi, who also works in education, started a service called “Tech4Gramma” in August, combining her love for data and for her dad.
Tech4Gramma is all about teaching “low-tech” folks how to navigate some useful technology in their world, Debi said.
She calls that foundational skills, the stuff many of us do without thinking about it. Using a smartphone, posting on Facebook, having a video chat with extended family members.
If ever there was a time those pursuits could be considered essential to quality of life, it’s during a global pandemic of some sneaky jerk of a virus.
Risk mitigation means lots of our oldest loved ones are isolated from the rest of their world, and we are just as separated from them.
Lots of people are looking to technology to stay connected to the next generation as they practice social distancing.
Like my friends Ann and Leo. Leo’s mom is at a local assisted living facility and no one in the family has been able to see her for weeks. And this is a family whose normal visiting schedule is heavy, the envy of many of the residents.
Ann ended up buying a Facebook Portal device for her mother-in-law, but preparing for its use has involved setting up an email account and Facebook page for her.
My friend thought an app would work, but Leo’s mom also doesn’t have a cell phone.
Ann is only medium confident all of her efforts will work, and ultimately it is in the hands of facility staff to assist Leo’s mom. To that end, Ann finds herself having to learn the portal herself in order to write a detailed list of instructions.
Debi has been through this with her father, stepping in to teach him smartphone basics when his beloved flip phone finally died.
After calling the manager of a chain electronics store, where her father was getting nowhere with staff in trying to buy a new phone, Debi realized her mission.
“I saw a need to provide a service to the ‘greatest generation,’ that would allow them to connect at a very basic level,” she said.
Fast forward six months and here we are. Phones and video options seem to be the most realistic family connections in this historic season.
But it’s inaccurate to view the elderly only through a high-tech lens, and forcing our gadgets on “older learners” can be a mistake, Debi said.
Doesn’t matter that we want the kids to read their writing assignment to Granddad. Or that we want to cook soup in the kitchen while our mom who lives five states away coaches. If using the Portal, Echo Show or Google Home makes it stressful for the older user, any reward is lost.
Her own mom suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, Debi said.
“We introduced a smart speaker to her, but only to play Johnny Mathis in her kitchen.”
Too many people are overlooking low technology in this pandemic crisis, she pointed out.
Letters will always be a solid choice at any time. Signs saying “I love you” held up outside a nursing home window. Talking together on the phone while maintaining eye contact through a window — all of those beat buying a “very expensive paperweight” of a device, Debi said.
Then there are privacy issues. Not everyone will be intuitive about what to allow smart technology to do and what to nix.
“You don’t want to be caught unprotected in the digital world. Data mining is everywhere, but we can minimize it,” she said.
“Artificial intelligence is partially cool, but partially creepy.”
In her workshops and personal tutoring, Debi goes through it all, from using Zoom controls to what apps to keep to “Why is my phone flashing?” she said.
Patience in this is her superpower, Debi believes.
“How many times does a family member want to show the same person how to post on Facebook?”
Keeping technology as simple as the user needs is really about showing respect and love, Debi explained.
“In some cases, the phone has to be enough. Don’t force technology on someone who just wants you to pick up the phone and say hello. Let them be in control of this piece,” she said.
“The adjustment might be ours to make.”