Putting the brakes on Pippi the dachshund, who has become queen of the road, proves problematic

We have a parenting problem at our house, surprising for people in our age group.
It’s Pippi, of course, and it’s getting bad.
When we adopted Pippi Longbody from Blue Mountain Humane Society two years ago, the chunky, red dachshund was a shivery, shy mess.
Every new thing unleashed a puddle of pee as Pippi quaked. The cat? Pee. Dogs barking in the neighborhood? Pee. A visitor? Pee.
We wondered if Peepee, er, Pippi would ever be free of the ghosts of whatever trauma she knew before she was ours.
Fast forward two years, and we have a different dog.
Standing 11 inches high, Pippi goes on play dates with Sophie and Sam, the next-door ginormous Labradors. She squeezes her eyes shut when the exuberant Sophie lunges, but only for safety, not in fear.
The Pipster no longer runs to hide when the doorbell rings or, heaven forbid, someone comes in.
But now we find ourselves with a case of “too much of a good thing.”
When Pippi joined our family, car rides were the worst torture we could impose. She whined nonstop, cried in tiny daschund sobs, squeaked out her terror. Her lozenge-shaped body shook every minute the rig was in motion.
If all of those failed to halt our ride, Pippi peed. On the floorboard, on a blanket, in my lap.
Because we aren’t dumdums, we stopped trying; no one in this house had enough years left to invite that kind of stress.
Then along came a pandemic and going out for rides became salvation from isolation. A long country drive can do a lot to restore a soul that’s been soaked in COVID-19 news all day.
That meant crating the dog or barricading her in the kitchen, however, and nobody was really excited about that.
Especially Pippi.
We tried out ideas about getting the pooch over this barrier and it came down to bribery with food. Which works fine — there has never been a more treat-driven, four-footed vacuum anywhere.
Short hops were undertaken. A drive to the market meant a sliver of deli meat for patiently waiting in the car. A slightly longer trip started off with a visit to the coffee stand to order the Puppichino, a glorious glob of whipped cream adorned with doggie biscuits.
A small order of French fries, judiciously doled out, can get us 30 miles or more.
So the dog was finally happy to get in the rig. That meant she could go with Camo to work the cows or enjoy a visit to hunting camp. Country drives were back on, with a million new smells per mile.
It also means Pippi demands to go everywhere now.
We’re in a pandemic, thus I spend 80% of my time in a corner office of my house. But when I don’t? It’s Katy-bar-the-door time. I learned this recently while trying to head to an appointment. Unaware, I donned real clothing (remember pants?), brushed my hair and jingled keys.
This was the bat signal for Pippi. When I cracked the door to grab shoes from the outside boot box, the dog that mostly waddles exited in a flash of red I felt more than saw.
The fuzzy Houdini accurately read my unhappy mood at this outcome, thus we played hide and seek for 15 minutes as I circled and circled the car in an attempt to nab up the roving sausage.
Once crated (there’s a reason for this, folks, mostly to avoid the revenge fallout), the doxie cry for rescue went out every 10 seconds. I could still hear it when I reached Weston.
So now I am the one in training and here is what that looks like:
About an hour before I’m due to leave, I make a few trips from the home office to other parts of the house. Doo de doo, nothing to see here, Mom just walking around.
Then maybe I’ll pull on a skirt over leggings, casual-like, as if I’d merely forgotten to so earlier.
More humming, some tuneless whistling.
Oh, hey, Pips, I’ll just be in the bathroom for a second, you wait out here while I brush my teeth as soundlessly as possible.
With a few pieces of kibble strewn across the kitchen floor, I can run around closing off escape doors while Pippi hunts for the treasure.
Then I can pull on a sweater, say, or the vest I favor for its deep pockets.
Never do I even glance at my shoes, no sir. Shoes? No! I’m not going anywhere.
At the perfect moment, I hoist the rotund one and deliver the bad news that Mom is leaving and she is not.
Only then is it safe to slide on footwear, sling a purse over my shoulder and fetch notebooks while an operatic song of woe fills the air.
I suppose when the world reopens Pippi and I are going to have quite the daily dilemma, as I am expected to be at the newsroom in something other than jammies and a coffee cup. And no dogs are allowed.
Meantime, if I show up at an interview with a short assistant and no shoes, you’ll know what happened.