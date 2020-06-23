I have been waiting forever to tell you guys about our neighborhood’s “Mercy Garden.”
This spot is in no way a grand space and can barely be called a garden, but here we are.
So.
About five years ago I learned a fantastic piece of gardening advice — give a plant three chances to flourish and then toss it out if it doesn’t.
Do you know how freeing it is to accept not every plant is going to thrive, no matter how much you think it should?
I took this wisdom from a veteran gardener and ran with it. Gone are Nana’s rose bushes that had long ago morphed into thorny zombies. Buh-bye juniper bush that overran half a hillside. You’re outta here, invasive wisteria that wants to crush everything in its path.
Something went wrong when I decided to tackle the clump of purple asters trying to overtake an entire flower bed, however.
Those showed up at my house after my teens worked at Milton-Freewater Garden Club’s annual sale one year. It seemed innocent enough to point out a bare spot in the yard for the gangly cluster in a four-inch pot.
My gosh.
In a matter of two years, the plant grew as if it had been given steroids and was impossible to keep corralled. So it could leave, according to my new three-strikes mantra that was shortened in that instance to one.
It’s unfortunate that my eyes traveled across the street as I surveyed the invasion.
I live on a hill, and just across from me is a bluff of city land, dropping to backyards below. The horizontal section — about 300 yards long and no more than 4 feet wide at most spots — that parallels the street was long a sort of summer festival venue for puncture vine or goat heads.
The feathery weed grew with gusto, sending runners hither and yon, spiking itself into flipflops and kids’ bike tires.
In the summer of 2009 I was a new widow — puncture vine didn’t have a chance against my daily rage. Vinegar, boiling water and the hard stuff were my arsenal to beat back the sworn enemy of cyclists and the tender toes of barefoot children.
In a few summers I had won. The battlefield, however, was laid barren, a strip of hardscrabble land more gravel than dirt. I sprayed for weeds a couple times a season and that was that.
Could these zealot asters make it there, I wondered. If they were botanical trash anyway, should they get another chance?
Should I show mercy?
The clump got moved, and I made it clear there would be water once a week and no more.
“It’s up to you,” I told the plant as I brushed off my hands.
A few weeks later I decided my oldest iris bulbs might as well have a go at it, too. Then it was deep fall and I could put away the trusty trowel.
I’d nearly forgotten about my efforts when a few scattered iris leaves began poking up from the hard dirt, followed by a few fringed heads.
A few months later the Michaelmas daisies waved their purple faces as cars went by. I guessed I might as well try a couple of succulents my neighbor offered.
The rule was simple — anything going into this “garden” had to be free and hardy.
Last summer things got out of hand, nonetheless. My neighbor was taking out perennials decades old to make room for fancy geraniums. She had yards of white daisies, tickseed, hens and chicks succulents — all of which she planned to throw out.
I think not, I said, and hoisted load after load across the asphalt. I chopped through the concrete-like soil and tucked the plants in, apologizing for their new home but reminding them I offered a second chance at life.
Naturally I couldn’t let things just die over there, and I began watering on a regular basis, stretching a hose about 100 feet from faucet to flora.
Farmer Camo Man couldn’t refrain from hooking up an old drip system I could plug the water into a few times a week as confused drivers crept over a garden hose someone had apparently left on the road.
Then I bought the solar lights.
Just five, a cheap enough experiment. “I mean, kids will probably kick ‘em over the hill, but we can take a $5 chance,” I told the neighbors.
Those plastic lights did get lobbed and smashed. Some simply vanished. I put out some more and waited.
More neighbors began admiring the look of the little lighted soldiers in a spot that’s always been dark and ignored.
They began contributing a few lights at a time until we now have a runway effect, a surprise encounter for night traffic cresting the hill on our street.
These lights are being left alone, so far, as if all see the vision of improbable beauty.
The plants seemed to know they needed to shine, too. As they sucked up a few handfuls of fertilizer from the farm, their growth started looking purposeful.
When my boss offered me grocery sacks of the “nice” iris bulbs last autumn, I accepted, spending a weekend plugging them in up and down the Mercy Garden.
Again I waited out the winter.
It was worth it — this spring has been glorious so far. Oh, I don’t mean we have something out of Better Homes & Gardens. But last year’s struggling crop has accepted its lot in life and is coming on gangbusters. There’s the vibrant orange of calendula, the glow of tall daisies, the bright spots of Moonbeam tickseed, the sunny fuzz of yellow yarrow.
Sedum is happily crawling along, and black scallop bugle weed is starting to explore the land.
When those asters bloom, the cloud of purple will be something, I can tell you.
There’s been more cheating on the free-only rule. Someone bought a few snapdragons the color of strawberry punch, another person replaced the sun-crackled soaker hose, a purchased mini-pumpkin plant is trying to survive in the dust.
But you know? I can overlook a few dollars spent on a slice of city land that proves hope can bloom most anywhere. And if ever there was a year we need a mercy garden, 2020 has to be it.