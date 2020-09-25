There was no doubt in Karl’s mind he was being scammed.
The Facebook message came at midnight, from a person who called him “Mr. Karl,” and asked how he was doing.
Karl, as it turned out, was doing fine, up and already preparing for an early shift at work.
Karl works with Camo Man, in a profession where plenty of baloney is heard all day long. Both my husband and Karl have been at it a long time and have a nose for falsehoods, embellishments and fantastical thinking.
Karl’s new Facebook friend wanted to know all about him — where he lived, who he was and — most importantly — if Karl would be Mr. Right for this man’s sister.
See? Scam and not sophisticated whatsoever.
Most of us would have ended the conversation and blocked a scammer at this point. We’ve all been trained not to mess around with this stuff, lest our bank accounts suddenly register a zero balance and we discover someone is using our Netflix account to watch icky rubbish.
But this was Karl, and Karl couldn’t resist. Guys who hear whoppers all day don’t easily back away from the temptation to play with the mouse, I suppose.
He wasn’t Mr. Right, Karl told his new fan.
“I said, ‘I am married to Mrs. Right, and if I met your sister, I’d be Mr. Dead.’”
That’s when the midnight messenger wanted to be let off the hook, said Karl, who then asked the man weren't they friends. Didn't friends talk?
It was a little bit of entertainment for the day, and Karl wasn’t done with the joke.
That was the start, back in the summer. The two men began talking nearly every day, always through the Facebook Messenger option.
Karl came to learn the man’s name is Sirinbai (I’m choosing not to reveal his full name, because who knows which governments do what), and he lives in the capital city of Accra in the Western Africa country of Ghana.
Sirinbai, 28, is Dagomba, an ethnic group of people largely residing in the northern territories of Ghana.
He does, improbably, wallpaper installations when a job is available, and has sent Karl videos of himself at work.
Karl found himself hooked — which is different from being scammed — and eager to learn more about the young man, who began calling Karl “elder brother” but now calls him “dad.”
“I guess I’m old enough to be his father,” Karl said.
Sirinbai did eventually ask Karl for money, $100.
“I was kind of waiting for that. I told him ‘no,’ and he apologized,” the Touchet resident recalled.
Karl and Sirinbai began using video chat, even as the Ghana man’s English is quite broken and Karl knows nothing of the Dagbani language spoken by the Dagomba.
Sirinbai has sent along a picture of his sister and her two children, because one never knows what might happen.
He also zipped over a photo of an old car after discovering restoring vintage autos is Karl’s hobby.
Sirinbai has asked for money just one more time so far, hearing the same answer from Karl.
But that’s not as easy to say now.
“He expresses an interest in getting to America. I’m sure his life is very hard, and he made a point several times to say he’s a real person and not a scammer.”
Still Karl said, he isn’t buying the “get a husband for the sister” and knows he’d feel … well, foolish if he were to send Sirinbai money.
But would a scammer keep hanging on to this funny pairing over a seven-hour time zone difference? If Sirinbai was the average internet crook, would he answer an American columnist’s questions?
Sirinbai said — through Facebook Messenger, of course — that talking to me gives him a “great deal of happiness and opportunity.”
He said he wrote to “Mr. Karl” really, truly on behalf of his sister. His parents died about 20 years ago, he's told Karl, and he has taken on the role of protecting his sister. She wants a man, and Sirinbai cautioned her that men all around the world scam and lie to women.
Yes, we’re all thinking the same thing here, but if Karl was willing to suspend cynicism for a moment, let’s do the same.
Talking with Karl has brought Sirinbai joy, the young man told me. And yes, he agreed, he did ask Karl for money, “not my intention is scamming him but a help at that moment to support my hard work due the situation in some of our Africa countries facing.”
Sirinbai uses social media to post his wallpaper work in the hopes of getting more customers, he said.
It’s not daily work, but Sirinbai has dreams beyond those walls — he’d like to explore many countries as a philanthropist, he said.
While Ghana has many natural resources and excels in hospitality, people there are very poor, Sirinbai wrote, adding that government leaders are corrupt, on the whole, and make things worse for families like his.
All the hard work he can find cannot compensate for this, it seems.
Sirinbai has offered to sell Karl some Ghana garments, and he has asked for money one other time. Karl said no, Sirinbai apologized and the friendship just kept going.
He hasn't had a great deal of experience with people from faraway lands, Karl said.
Definitely no one born in Africa.
Sirinbai, there, has become a real person to Karl, here.
“I care about him now,” Karl said.
He’s looking at immigration hurdles a little differently, too, he said.
“It would be cool to meet him someday. I’d like to see him be able to get here.”
Could you have ever imagined such a friendship, I asked Karl.
“Nope,” he replied. “It’s fun to see where it's going.”
I like that Karl didn’t close the door or overreact in fear. I love that he wants to learn about Sirinbai’s life and country.
Most of us wouldn’t be so brave, frankly. Some of us would be dismissive. Some would say Sirinbai should follow the rules and buy some dang bootstraps.
Karl? Well, Karl is building a U.S. Embassy of one, I think, as an ambassador of empathy without a taxpayer dime spent or harsh rhetoric uttered.
Can we be more like Karl?