This is an open letter to the Athena community, and I am writing it for purely selfish reasons. Kind of like sending a Christmas card addressed to myself.
Dear Athena,
I was attending your City Council meeting in fall of 2020 when I heard a proposal for the upcoming holiday season — the Winter Light Parade.
Because of COVID-19, we weren’t supposed to congregate, remember? Gatherings were off the table. So the Athena Mainstreet Association did a magnificent job of pulling together a brand new parade, largely consisting of lighted-up farm equipment.
The idea was that parade entries would wend their way through town, criss-cross fashion, and people could enjoy those from their front yards and neighborhood streets.
It sounded charming, the perfect answer to celebrating the season in the safest way possible.
Bonus: We have grandchildren living in Athena. It didn’t matter that they were college-age and probably had better things to do, our youngsters were willing to park with their oldsters and watch the whole thing go by.
Parades are everything to me. While they were raising my sibling group, my Nana and Granddad immersed us in their love of this form entertainment.
Not only did we watch Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades faithfully every year on the grainy screen of the Zenith TV, my grandparents trundled us off numerous years to see Portland’s Rose Festival Parade in person.
The Walla Walla Fair parade was not to be missed, those prancing horses and poop-scooping clowns celebrities in our young eyes.
But nothing beat the Pea Festival Parade, right down Main Street of Milton-Freewater.
These were my people. It didn’t matter that the Pea Festival queen and her princesses shone from their fancy float with unattainable beauty; they went to the high school I would someday attend.
The banners on floats advertised home town businesses, places I had been. The fire trucks rolling down the street were the ones I saw parked in the fire station behind the library.
And the entrants from out of town added extra dazzle. The high school band from Spokane? Yes, please. The fair royalty from Lewiston? Welcome, lovely ladies!
My brothers and I soaked it in until it became part of our DNA. There is something about seeing your community dressed to the nines and rolling by that never fails to bring me to tears.
Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla now have well-established winter parades as well, delightful events to behold.
But Athena? Last year was your first winter parade ever. You did it up big, and the results were glorious.
We saw farm rigs the size of school buses roll by, bearing more strands of light than the tree at the Rockefeller Center.
We waved to happy children willing to endure the cold of a pickup bed for a chance to toss candy to other excited kidlets.
Puffy snowmen loomed, and a green dinosaur held a wrapped package aloft in its teeth. Vintage autos puttered along, and bedazzled fire engines glowed by.
It all fed my parade addiction like helium fills a balloon. We went home happy, recounting our favorites.
This winter is a little different than last. More activities have resumed, taking their rightful place in our lives once again. Life is busier again, a fact we can savor for having been denied the pleasure.
And that’s good. If vaccines and other anti-virus tools can keep our community gears moving, it’s a victory for all.
It’s just that … well… Athena, your parade participation was cut in half this year, if I may be so bold as to point out. It might be the only thing that was better in 2020.
Those who could did, though, and did so with gusto. We loved the Winter Lights Parade all over again, this time with a flock of younger grandchildren who scrabbled on Main and Third streets to snatch up candy. But it was over too soon, leaving us to watch the last lights meander away, our appetite unsatisfied.
You’ve created something meaningful, Athena, and that’s not so easy in a little village with fewer volunteers. With farmers who work hard all year and just seek a little rest in December. With parents who work out of town and must drive miles to get home before doing another single thing.
As a parade addict, I’m begging you to keep this going. Watching pools of vibrant colors go up and down and all around is medicinal for the winter-weary heart. Hearing the cheers from the sidelines sounds like “community,” even though I don’t live among you.
I’ve never ridden in a parade, but I can only imagine it must be better than the sweet rush of eating Christmas fudge.
I’ll be there again next year, Athena. Watch for me, I’ll be jumping up and down with tears on my cheeks.
You be there, too, OK?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.