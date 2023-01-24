Home Place: To my readers, with the love you've shown me

Remember when you were a kid and the carnival came to town?
We begged our parents, hunted under couch cushions and swept like a vacuum over the floor of the car to gather all the coins. And then we hit the midway.
If you were like me, you had your favorite rides. Take a turn, get off and get back in line to go again. I had a particular affinity for the roller coaster, which seemed impossibly high and daring to my young self. It never mattered that I knew the track by heart, every ride was a surprise.
Eventually, though, the day was done and it was time to go home.
For the past 25 years, I have been on arguably the best ride of my life at the Union-Bulletin, thanks to all of you.
It started in 1998 when an editor said “yes” to this column as a regular feature.
Heck, I couldn’t even type at the time. I'd head to my friend Ann’s house twice a month and she typed what I'd written in longhand while I cleaned her kitchen. We were both happy with the arrangement.
Every other Tuesday, “Home Place” would be in the Food & Family section those early years. My face landed on porches along with meatloaf recipes, wine reviews and grocery ads.
All for $5 a column. But I’d never felt wealthier.
As a freelancer I could market the column elsewhere, as well. I think I speak for all that we were shocked when I became a regular commentary writer for the Chicago Tribune and The Oregonian, with the occasional guest spots elsewhere.
I cleaned houses to support my freelance habit and shepherded five daughters and one husband through their days — our son had reached adulthood by then and was off into the world.
I would tuck everyone into bed, dial up the giant Gateway computer and write until my head grew too heavy to hold upright.
I was thirsty for publication at any price. Once an Oregonian editor offered to pay me in cookbooks. Who cared if it meant my words would be in print?
By then some of you had started contacting me, saying just the nicest things about Home Place and the feature stories I'd begun writing for the U-B.
One day a young woman ran after me at ShopKo to say my story of my mom’s death helped her get through the same situation. I realized I wasn't just writing to hear my own words.
Ultimately it was your words that made the difference in my own life.
In 2004, all my kids were finally in school when a reporting job here opened up.
I don’t know why I thought it would be a good idea to apply, even when others urged me to go for it. After driving to town while trying not to vomit, I faked courage through a day of interviews and writing tests.
By the time it was thankfully over, I didn't think I had a chance. My lack of newsroom experience was obvious, and I’d allowed my habitual intensity to slip out more than once.
I guess managing editor Rick Doyle wasn’t as worried as I was. He told me the job was mine before I left his office that afternoon.
That’s when this ride started gathering speed and a brand-new world opened up to me.
I rode a screed above simmering asphalt being laid on Wellington Avenue while reporting on summer's hottest jobs and pulled levers in an excavator ripping down a dilapidated bus barn on Park Street.
I've baked pastries with the Italian Heritage Association ladies and ate ramen tacos in a prison cell with an inmate chef. Reported on an unexpected flood of guinea pigs at the humane society and the actual, devastating flood of 2020.
We wept together when you spoke of your children lost to addiction, suicide, illness or a midwife's negligence.
And we've celebrated the intelligence and compassion of today's representation of this country's future. One of the best parts of this job was reporting on education for three years and seeing guts, strength and ingenuity in the actions of children.
I was in a federal courtroom in Seattle the day a local family I’d been writing about was assured by a judge they would not be deported back to Kazakhstan and the human-rights atrocities happening there.
But I was just 10 feet from my desk when the news came that the coronavirus had arrived here. I rushed to my keyboard to begin reporting on the single biggest health event of my career.
Indeed, the traditional retirement age arrived for me during the height of the pandemic, but I wanted to get my community through this before leaving my post.
Little did we know then there would be no getting through this jerk of a virus. Even when some friendships ended and angry missives filled my inbox — not to mention unadulterated hate on social media — I took seriously what I saw as my responsibility to my community.
You see, I wanted to return the favor, the thousands of favors, you all have bestowed on me. With the rare exception, U-B readers have shown me tremendous, unwavering love.
From my brother Dwight’s death in 2007 to Late David’s in 2009 to my son’s death this past July, you have deeply comforted me.
When I wrote about my youngest children and the prenatal brain damage they endure from bio mom’s prescription drug use, the understanding from you poured forth in a flood of loving words and shared experiences.
Telling you about the terrible night our family nearly lost grandson Malcolm to Type 1 diabetes opened a gateway of support and information to us.
You sent all your empathy when I wrote of my daughter’s pandemic divorce at the same time she was getting her master’s degree. By the way, after her beautiful wedding this summer, MoMama is now happily teaching fifth graders on the other side of Oregon. My girl is finding her way and she’s very good.
And look at what else you’ve done! Y'all bought up that book of my columns published in 2010, coming to book signings and mailing off copies to your sisters and moms.
When I told you in 2011 I’d met someone new, you collectively gasped in pleased surprise.
When I said Camo Man and I were getting married a year later, your happiness for us rocked the earth.
You’ve just always been there, right? You can’t even know how solid your support has been. With every email, beautiful card and phone call … you’ve held me and mine close.
My day at this carnival — with all the exciting prizes, glorious rides and surprises galore — is nearly done. I’m in the last hours before I turn in my key card and cross “reporter” off my signature.
I don’t yet know the fate of this column, but I am not finished writing, not even close.
Some incredible opportunities have already presented; I'm in a candy store with a hundred more options before me.
I am ready to try some new flavors, and return to some favorites, like magazine writing and wordsmithing for my favorite nonprofits.
Thanks, so very much, to those of you who have given me the honor of telling your story. The trust you've handed over with every interview. The feedback you sent, saying I’d been fair and balanced. Or that I’d captured everything you're feeling.
Not many people get a quarter century of such reward. I’ll never forget it.
