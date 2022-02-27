Home Place: Stop the whining about 'today's kids'

We’re here to talk about Vince.
But first, let’s discuss the boatload of whining I hear from the age demographic I am affiliated with.
The dang Boomers.
As a reporter I hear it a lot: Blah, blah, blah, “today’s kids don’t” blah, blah, blah.
You’ve either said it or heard it enough that you can fill in the blanks.
Kids don’t appreciate what they have, kids don’t respect others, kids don’t know the meaning of work, kids don’t give a damn about anything.
I find myself wondering where are these kids I hear so much about? They aren’t at the high schools when I’m there to gather news stories. All I ever run across are teens excited about growth, anxious to make a mark, eager to help me understand their goals.
“Today’s kids” are not the ones starting a Latino club or helping disabled peers learn to bowl. Nor are they the ones working to prevent teen suicide and gathering food to fill hungry bellies on weekends.
I’ve yet to meet the “today’s kids” I read about on social media, seemingly the sanctuary of everyone who would rather whine than do or interact.
So now we come to Vince.
Like a whole lot of folks, when this ugly pandemic began, Camo Man and I became acquainted with our local delivery services.
The path to fulfillment via a shopping stranger took some misses, at first, like that time a flock of ants arrived in bags of groceries left on our front porch — unbeknownst to us, naturally, so food got put away as usual.
Picture teensy frozen ant carcasses on your ice cubes; that was our first sign of the new wildlife to contend with.
Or the time I decided I needed a fresh flower bouquet brought to me along with my almond milk and pasta sauce. Otherwise I was simply going to wither from the pandemic blues.
For that silliness I probably deserved what I got — a browning mass of chrysanthemums that peered at the vase of fresh water I offered and keeled right over.
I persevered, though, and developed a routine of making an order every few weeks and scheduling an early morning pickup. That’s how I met Vince.
The first time Vince delivered groceries to my yawning trunk, I was delighted by the young man’s cheery attitude and fast work.
I wanted to tip him, if for nothing else making my day much brighter.
No, thank you, he said: It’s against company policy.
“No, take it for your mom. I owe her this,” I replied, waving a fiver and smiling a coy grin.
Not that he could see it behind my mask, but I signaled so with my eyes.
Possibly it looked like I have a tic, now that I consider.
Vince demurred with a polite shake of his head. He went back into the building, while I began pulling out of parking spot No. 3.
But here came Vince at a run. “Wait! Do you really know my mom?”
I asked his mom’s name — I mean, I do meet a lot of people in this job, it seemed entirely feasible. We discovered that his mom worked for a woman I know and possibly did some home health care for a family member.
It was just enough so that, from behind our masks, Vince and I were friends at that moment.
A few weeks later, there was Vince again, trundling my order, hefting the cat litter with nary a grunt. I asked after his mom, Maria.
Vince is a proud son, I can tell, and the next shopping trip he told me about Maria getting through surgery like a rock star. The time after that, I learned his mom was back on her feet and charging ahead.
And now I really do know Maria, through the consistent good nature of her son.
Every trip, every time, Vince shows he is not one of “today’s kids.” He cares about making sure my order is correct, he cares about his family and he cares about his employer.
I’m not shy about calling managers and saying good things about employees, but I haven’t done this for Vince yet. Maybe I’m afraid to break the spell. Maybe I worry I will hear Vince has moved on.
Wherever he is, this kid is making this world better. Put that on Facebook.
