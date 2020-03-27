It has taken about two weeks of social isolation and pandemic panic to turn me into what I’ve spent most of my life running from.
Nana.
I’m becoming my grandmother, a woman of “ridiculous” frugality.
Nana became a new mom in 1929, the same year the Great Depression began.
I don’t know the exact toll that the economic crash took on my grandparents. My grandfather was a young accountant when my mother was born. Six years later, the family — a toddler boy in tow by then — left Hillsboro, Ore., and moved to Milton-Freewater.
They eventually built a generous house on the hill above City Hall, and about 15 years after that, my two brothers and I came to live in it.
Added up, that put Nana nearly three decades past the Depression, but you wouldn’t have known it by our house.
Signs of true thrift were everywhere.
Take soda pop. On the few occasions it was offered, our family shared one bottle, doled out into glasses. Like, are you picturing that? Six people shared 16 ounces.
Candy bars? Same, only it was just Nana and kids, on a trip to Newberry’s, one square at a time. It wasn’t until Nana began a love affair with U-NO bars that my brothers and I were left to divvy up a single Three Musketeers.
Every meal was a lesson in “making do,” other than the Sunday pot roast supper, a feast of three courses that started with the dreaded Jell-O salad.
Threadbare bath towels were stitched together. Pajamas were patched. Wax milk cartons sawed off for cat feeders. Hems let out to allow for another six months of growth.
Gift wrap was reused to an embarrassing, crinkly thinness, socks were darned and shampoo watered down.
The relative prosperity of post-WWII never showed at Nana’s house. My grandfather’s good and steady job at Rogers Cannery might as well have been a myth.
It was all about scrimping, putting away … hoarding.
My clothes embarrassed me, the clutter of saved items confounded me. The paucity seemed punitive.
I hated it all.
Upon the birth of my firstborn, a flood of post-pregnancy hormones brought on the first wave of compulsive cleaning. That built over the years, nearly crescendoing to an obsession.
Things had to be clean, put away, clutter forbidden at any cost.
Anything of not reasonably-immediate use was jettisoned, one way or another. My environment must be pleasing, inviting, feng shui on steroids.
A visit to someone’s overflowing house led to a few days of minimizing my own possessions.
Every new thing coming in needed a place to live and meant an exit plan for something else.
Then came Oregon’s plastic bag ban in January.
Although I have always been a bag reuser, suddenly I was stuffing plastic bags from Washington shopping trips into closet hidey-holes. For future dog poo patrols and bathroom trash cans, car clean outs and grandbaby diapers.
‘This is fine. I’m fine,” I told myself. “I’m not Nana.”
That was before this pandemic.
For the past two weeks, I haven’t recognized myself. While we did not rush out to buy toilet paper — that’s just crazy — I’ve done stuff I don’t recognize.
There are sandwich baggies drying above the sink. That slightly used dinner napkin? Perfectly fine to spread out and let dry, for another few uses.
Bags that held frozen veggies are rinsed and stored to pick up Pippi business.
I moved the paper towels away from easy sink access because not everyone here understands the new rules about waste. I’ve hidden the disposable coffee cups we use to ferry the warm nectar to work.
Camo Man has been instructed to use just four squares of toilet paper per visit, but we’re on the honor system there. I’m dispensing dish soap a drop at a time. We’re not buying alcohol wipes, but using rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and half a paper towel.
Treats are rationed. All begging for ramen noodles (we’re in our post-ramen decades, for goodness sake) is denied, although I see a can of Spam found its way into the pantry.
Working from home, I’m not wearing makeup — not for the ease but for the pennies saved.
Listen, as the mother of six, I’m reasonably frugal. But this is next-level miserliness tightening a fist around my brain.
My inner Nana has come calling.
I don’t know what this means, but I continue to spiral down. Yesterday I looked at my Swiffer duster thingie and wondered if it could be washed out for reuse.
If I start canning food, please send help. That’s your clue I’ve fallen victim, not to the pandemic but to something which cannot be named.
Meantime, support print journalism. You can do a lot with an online subscription, but it's never going to work as emergency toilet paper.