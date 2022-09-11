Friends, I am in a season no one wants to see on their calendar.
Not that summer has been all terrible, but the bad parts have been so very bad.
Frankly, the pain is shredding me.
May I just dive in? It’s taken me some time to write this in my head, and now that I have, I long for the relief of the opened pressure valve.
In July, one of my twins died. He went into a hospital on the west side of Oregon for an outpatient procedure, and he never came out. Ashton died on July 6 at the age of 28, for reasons we don’t yet know. It’s obvious, though, that big mistakes were made.
His heart stopped twice that night, taking its final beat as Camo Man and I were speeding down the highway in an attempt to hold our comatose son.
Yes, I know hospitals are under the most severe strain in modern medical history. I do know nurses and doctors are in untenable situations daily. I do.
But I have a dead kid, and more than one thing can be true at a time, someone recently reminded me.
I’ve written quite a bit about the child I called Strong Hearted, who was born with brain damage through his birth mom’s use of prescription drugs for her own mental illnesses. Many of you will remember that Strong had to leave home at age 10 because no single family could meet all the needs. Heck, for years no single facility could do so, either.
You’ve read about our family’s journey through residential treatment care, through fighting for rights for both kiddo and parents, through finding ways to firmly stay family.
And three years ago, you read that lithium, the drug that lifted Strong out of serious rages and allowed for a level of community living at last, also decimates organs. In this case, the kidney.
End-stage organ failure came decades before we expected it to, and dialysis began this past April. And it was awful, mostly, despite the platitudes we’d been fed.
But most of you knew Strong as my daughter. A few years ago, my kiddo realized he felt better, more authentic, more his real self as a man. He talked with his doctor, his staff and with me. And an awful lot with God, because Ashton was never too much for God.
I was a coward for not telling you all, and if this news makes you uncomfortable now, I get it. I worried about that and allowed my fear of what you all would say to keep me silent. I’ve been judgy on things I’d little knowledge of, too.
Shame on me.
Some of my family thinks Ashton must be in hell over his transition. Joke’s on them; he already spent his sentence there.
For what else could you call it? Taken away from his birth parents at 7 months old and then his adopted family — including a twin — at age 10, before he’d even lost a first molar.
There were treatment centers that gave our family no answers. Ashton was shepherded by staff years too young to have ever parented. He lived with kids just as unstable as he was, their screams and tears mixing with his own.
And the drugs! My God, as we tried to find a medicine that could calm the traumatic waters, Ashton was the victim of guesswork science. One drug made him gain 50 pounds in a handful of months, another had him seeing lizards crawling on walls. One gave him tremors, another made him want only to sleep. And those were just a few of a very long list.
Our family was always hundreds of miles away, given the no-good-services status on this side of the state. There were plenty of visits, but those didn’t erase the pain of falling asleep at night on a plastic mattress in a room stripped of any possessions that could be weaponized. Or not being here when his daddy died and getting the news via a phone call by his sobbing mother.
That moment set back his progress by years, returning him to sub-acute centers where patients are watched around the clock and plexiglass barriers protect the staff.
In a recent Facebook post, I’ve outlined even more of the terrors my son lived through while his feet were planted on earth — in stronger language.
So I’d say if there were any hell in store for my kid, consider that box checked.
Now it’s my turn.
My turn to know what they mean when they — all those parents in this hellish club — say the death of a child is like no other pain. The guilt, the what-ifs and the sheer sadness are heavy enough to suffocate the survivors.
Like we want to live anyway.
See what I mean? I thought the pandemic made for a bad 2020, but this summer beat that with a rock.
And a week after Ashton died, a treasured niece joined him at the age of 42. Incredibly, her mother in Texas is ready to step over the threshold between life and death; I’m expecting that call to come any moment.
There have been much happier moments over the summer, and I’ll tell you about those, too. But for now, on the advice by my medical providers, I’m going to take some time off.
I’m going to give grief the room it needs to validate the deep love I had for my very special child. That’s the ransom demanded for all he gave me through his trauma, his courage, his strong, strong heart.
Did you know that to use family medical leave, you have to call grief a “mental health disorder”? A disease? That’s just wrong. I’d suggest you ask my heart, but it’s in slivers right now. Clearly organ failure.
