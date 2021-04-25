Can I just say something? A year and change into living with this virus, I should be brimming with patience. We all should.
If nothing else, the pandemic has forced nearly every aspect of life to slow. We’ve learned to wait for deliveries to our homes, to hold tight for more toilet paper and to not sigh with impatience when our favorite soup is out of stock. Still.
My mantra has become, “It’s not forever, it’s just for now.”
But “for now” is stretching on and my natural impatience is starting to poke through the namaste I’m trying to achieve.
I’ve always been like this. When I was in third grade, my plan was to become a teacher. By fifth grade, that was crossed off the list — even then I knew I lacked the saintliness required to teach anything to anyone.
Before Camo Man and I married, our counselor tried to warn him, saying, “If I know Sheila, and I do, she wants what she wants and she wanted it yesterday.”
Enter Gracie.
So Blue Mountain Humane Society participates in a program called Home to Home. If you need to surrender your pet and you don’t want it to have to live at the shelter (which is a fine animal shelter, but), you can use Home to Home to find a new pet parent by posting a description and photo. Bonus, it’s free on both ends of the deal.
There are many reasons people must give up their furry beloveds and none are simple. But whatever the case, most folks want their pets to go to a new home right away and skip the stress of the pound with all the barking and meowing.
When Annie Mae died in January of 2020 after 19 years of excellent life, I told myself I could live without another cat. They shed, vomit, create a litter box chore ... Why would I do all that again for a broken heart in the end?
Yet perusing the adoption site of the Humane Society became an addiction, same as coffee and episodes of home renovation reality shows.
“I’m just looking,” I told Camo. “I’m not shopping.”
Just shy of three month ago, there was Gracie on the Home to Home page.
I stopped scrolling to look more closely at this bundle of velveteen grayness. Her information said she was 10 years old and liked being outdoors a bit now and then. It said Gracie lived as an only pet, but could perhaps be convinced other animals exist.
Reader, I sent an email, my fingers ignoring my head completely.
By the end of the next day I’d learned Gracie’s mom needed nursing care and the kitty was now alone at home except for an hour each day when family came over to feed, water and pet her.
If I wanted to see if this kitty could join our family, I’d be under no obligation to keep it up if she wasn’t a good fit, I was told.
The next Sunday Amy and Tim from Pendleton brought Gracie and a lot of accoutrements, from a tub of cat food to brush to scratching post. Gracie had a better dowry than most brides.
As Pippi Longbody quivered her dachshund self in anxious anticipation, Gracie exited her carrier and took one look around before racing to the basement laundry room to hide.
No worries, I told Amy, that’s where her headquarters will be, anyway. It’s a place where I can easily put cat food out of Pippi’s reach and the litter box is less obnoxious.
“I predict we’ll see that funny face up here sometime Tuesday,” I later texted to Amy.
Nope.
Those early days looked bleak. Not only did Gracie hole up downstairs, running behind the dryer at every sound, there was a lot of hissing with a wide open mouth. Picture a furry cobra.
I spent an eternity in the laundry room trying to become Gracie’s college roommate but I couldn’t coax her upstairs for anything. I could tell she was eating, a little, but often there was zero sign of the feline.
In the meantime I outfitted the laundry room like a hotel room, pulling in an armchair, a lamp, soft rugs. I created cozy hidey holes. Then I sat on the steps daily and tried to convince Gracie the dog was absolutely no threat.
Aside from allowing me to pet her (hiss-free after a few days) and some timid forays into my kitchen, though, the cat showed no signs of wanting to join the family.
In mid-February I sent Amy an update.
“I am ready to try for another week, but we might have to concede she needs to be an only pet,” I wrote.
By the beginning of March, though, I figured Gracie might as well stay right here. She was no bother and at least she could hear signs of life. She had bravely breached the sitting room twice to score some petting on the sofa.
Once, as I waited for coffee to brew, a sleepy Gracie wandered out of the upstairs guest room with a soft meow, to my immense delight. And if I sat on the stairs long enough, a fuzzy head would find its way into my hand.
Still, the cat’s shyness bothered me. I worried Gracie was lonely. I doubted my kitty skills. A few moments of mutual affection here and there were not sustaining.
I was, in a word, impatient. Every step forward I wanted to think of as progress, while the cat clearly considered those a temporary favor to my ego.
But Gracie used her own ways to show me she was making a home. She kneaded biscuits on my legs and began eating on the regular. When I did laundry she was right there, making sure I separated the darks and lights. A call downstairs produced a shiny gray head around the corner. Her scrunchy wittle face began looking less disdainful and more discerning.
Tiny love bites (my own favorite display of affection) landed on my hand while I was scratching between silky shoulders.
The next thing you know, I was buying cat toys. Annie Mae didn’t deign to play once out of kitten stage, and I nearly forgot those toys existed. But Amazon didn’t and as soon as I ordered litter box liners, it was all cat all the time.
Who knew by ordering a squishy carrot with green feathers Gracie would have a baby to carry about and maul? Or that a squeaky mouse in a ball would get batted about with such energy?
Then the outdoor season began and every time the door was left open, Gracie strolled out. As I weeded, she nibbled grass. When I moved patio stuff outside, she watched like a queen awaiting her throne. Going around the yard to check plants meant I had a companion at my heels.
When Boots, the orange mayor of our neighborhood, approached our back door, Gracie hissed her displeasure at the interloping cat instead of ducking for cover.
And now we are here, watching April turn the corner to May. I’m still waiting for Gracie to become a family cat. She’s still waiting for me to get over my impatience.
We’re just taking tiny steps, it seems, but one thing became very clear recently.
Having not seen Gracie for the whole day, I called and called her. No little meow answered. Great. Did she get outside and stay there? How was I going to tell Amy and Tim their mom’s precious girl was gone?
That cat never liked me anyway, I sulked.
I went to bed uneasy and slightly sick, staying put for about 30 seconds before I rose again to try and find Gracie. This time she emerged from some secret cave in the storage room, puzzled over my frantic calls. She purred at me, I cooed at her and invited her upstairs. We both laughed at the idea.
I guess this means I love Gracie on her terms, and that all the patience may or may not yield a family pet. It doesn’t matter — I am happy to have this kitty, and to give her a hiding place to call her own.