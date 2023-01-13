Many of us are watching the not-so-terrible 2022 holiday season vanish in the rearview mirror as we head — with a little optimism this time — into a new year.
Considering the kind of pandemic hell we’ve been stuck in, it was a decent Christmas and New Year’s.
“It was quiet, but it was nice,” people have said.
“We stayed home and did things in our community.”
What a pretty word “community” is.
We use it a lot in journalism, mostly to indicate people living in one geographical area, tied together by an event, a circumstance, a generally-held belief or tradition.
It fits so many circumstances in a way “group” or “residents” or even “neighbors” do not.
But community doesn’t always mean everyone. Like the invisible residents who live among us, but at nursing home addresses.
The ways we manage to ignore that demographic can be more evident once the twinkle of the holiday season has faded into the dark and discomfort of real winter. We're no longer delivering handmade cards with Cub Scouts or signing carols with our school choirs in the hall of a residential nursing center.
Plenty of us, though, are just one step — one broken bone, one serious illness, one more birthday — away from being in that same ZIP code.
Sure, we can talk all day about how nursing home care must be improved, how there’s a shortage of staff and just how sad the whole thing is. So what are we doing about it?
Not much, frankly.
Josh Reyes sees the challenge every day.
Reyes is a nurse practitioner who oversees medical care at two and sometimes three of the area’s skilled nursing facilities.
His patients are battling the effects of time, genetics and lived experiences. In our seniors, those show up in heart disease, diabetes, chronic illnesses, strokes and dementia.
And loneliness, Josh said.
“People want to get home. Having the conversation is tough. I don’t want to put out someone’s light.”
It’s not so much that nursing home patients are unhappy. Josh sees good care and compassionate staff, employees working in the field because they genuinely want to be there.
“That carries through to their relationship with residents, when they do special things like someone’s hair, or their nails … I see people come to work and try to do a very good job.”
With COVID-19 came doors locked against visitors, and for a very long time. With that came a shift in visiting patterns at residential facilities — basically we have forgotten that the folks inside are part of our whole community.
Less of “these people are our own” to “those are the people who live off in a building that we don’t know anything about.”
The social isolation, Josh said, is significant.
“How can we purposefully make these individuals feel like they are part of the community?”
It can be done, must be done, he said, in ways small and large.
“It’s almost like they are forgotten. You put something away and it is forgotten.”
No one, probably, knows that better than David Moon.
For years David supervised the Yakima region of Washington state’s long-term care oversight, including in Walla Walla. He founded abuse prevention programs and continually educated on the need for vibrant interactions with elders.
I came to know him first as a source and explainer of nursing home investigations.
It was David whom I called in agony one morning after a local nursing home operator had been cited for egregious conditions in his facilities.
I’d run into the fellow at Starbucks, where he boomed out that I’d ruined his life by reporting this, so much so that his wife had left him.
Not true, David assured me. The man, he said, had ruined his own life.
When David retired, he and I became true friends, frequently sending each other news stories about some horrible circumstance in a nursing home somewhere. We’ve had amazing — our word — ideas about how quality of life can be improved for women and men who have blown out a lot of birthday cake candles.
Now David is teaching kids with atypical learning needs, the perfect repository for his patience and commitment.
But he hasn’t forgotten the folks he advocated for in his state position.
The fix for many issues in nursing homes is us, David said.
When a community supports its own elders, wherever they live, magic happens.
For starters, elder care facilities are managed by people, no matter how big or distant the corporation behind them. And people — you, me, all of us — do better when we have accountability. If someone in the community is showing up to check on Miss Mary in Room 21, Miss Mary is going to reap the benefit of focused attention, David said.
Absolutely, social service agencies have a role. We pay taxes and give donations to put people in senior living places to be guardians of our rights. But watching out for our entire community could go so much further.
David, with years of experience in getting agencies involved in caring for elders, had a grand experiment a few years ago. He convinced his entire neighborhood to adopt residents in a nearby nursing home for the holidays.
“Within two days I had all 100 residents adopted for Christmas.”
Great, but you can guess what happened. Apathy prevailed afterward. Administrators couldn’t keep the ball in the air and neighbors went back to their lives.
To their community.
It’s not hopeless. Those inside the building and outside can connect, David said.
“There are people, groups, wanting to do it, willing to do it. Boy Scouts, Kiwanis, the gardening club. There’s just no infrastructure to assist them.”
He’s got ideas aplenty, one of the things I love about my friend.
“The answer is getting people involved all year long. Corporations could adopt a nursing home, give employees time to go and help. You have to have somebody behind it.”
Someone who is not afraid to step on toes but also knows how to dance well with rules and administrators, who can turn resistance into a partnership waltz.
The willingness is out there, David thinks, and the benefit is irrefutable.
“People who have someone coming in get the best care. If you have a resident with very involved visitors, family, the church, whatever. Who are talking with nurses, talking with aides, bringing the aides presents? That person is going to get better care.”
Smaller communities are where such involvement can really move the needle for every elder, which boomerangs back to those of us not yet in long-term care, David said.
He’s right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.