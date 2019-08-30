I first heard about Camp Attitude in late June, through DeSales Catholic High School teacher Michael Scheel.
Based in Western Oregon, Camp Attitude was born in 2000 — a 40-acre campus that serves as a summer camp for children with special needs and has space for their families to stay and share the vacation experience.
Even better, each camper gets a one-on-one buddy, a young adult who basically takes over much of the care of his or her charge for the week. This gives parents a much-needed break that, truth be told, most parents of disabled kiddos never get.
A few minutes of talking with Michael and I, too, got excited such a place exists. Since Michael recruits DeSales kids to be Camp Attitude counselors, I begged him to find someone among them who could write about this magical week.
He gave me high school senior Ryan Rizutti. Without further ado, here’s Ryan, with some editing by me because the saying is true — every good writer deserves an editor. And Ryan has proven a good writer.
This summer was my first time going to Camp Attitude, and although I was told this week would be challenging and exhausting, it was so much more than that.
In the end, I was sad to leave this place that changes so many lives, including my own.
It started with about 50 “buddies,” kids who paid to volunteer for a week. On Sunday families arrived in their loaded vehicles and were immediately helped with unpacking their car, toting luggage and getting to cabins or yurts. The facilities are top-notch, including paved trails.
On Monday, buddies are assigned to their camper for the week. My job was to do whatever my camper wanted to do. Some kids like to do indoor activities and some run around all day. Volunteers like me make sure their campers are well cared for, whether it’s water to drink or food to eat. For some of us, that means learning about feeding tubes.
Above all else, my job was focused on making my camper happy but at Camp Attitude, it isn’t hard to do. Every day, we stayed with our charges from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., shifts that were sometimes exhausting yet always very rewarding. As they say, “You’re tired, but it’s a good tired.”
There are so many opportunities for the kids to do things they have never done before — laser tag, horse riding, fishing or just hanging out with another teenager. There’s the renowned “Lake Day,” when campers can use jet skis and kayaks, swim or ride an inner tube.
My camper, Nathan, is 11 and lives with Down syndrome. At last year’s camp, Nathan didn’t like the water, but this year he really enjoyed the inner tube! It was amazing for me and his parents to see him smile so much. Nathan also loves to swing, and he asked counselors to swing with him — at which point I realized swinging gives me motion sickness.
The highlight of the week was Thursday night’s talent show. Most of the campers performed in one way or another as everyone cheered them on. Some danced, some sang, some recited capital cities from memory.
Kids who had been reserved the whole week felt comfortable enough in that atmosphere to come out of their shell and do something fun. That’s a side of them parents don’t get to see very often and I’ve never seen so much joy and love in one place in my whole life.
Sometimes you can seriously run out of energy as a buddy. Fortunately there are many adults trained in behavioral therapy watching out for everyone. There are also some high school graduates who keep the camp running and have weeks and weeks of experience.
The week isn’t just for the camper, it’s also for the families. On Lake Day Nathan’s parents, Jeremiah and Dori Stark, went off for an hour of paddle boarding. They were able to have dinner together, relax and not worry about their three special-needs children.
Camp was an amazing experience for me, too. I’ve worked really hard on farms and in sports but I was never as tired as I was by the end of this week.
Over the course of Camp Attitude, I’ve learned much, such as being patient with Nathan and with everyone. I’ve definitely become less self-centered and more conscious of how my actions or just a smile can affect others. I’ve also learned about different forms of special needs. With Nathan, our biggest struggle was communication. I understood him better throughout the week but at first it was hard to recognize words. Nathan speaks his own language — and he’s very fluent in it. I just had to learn to listen.
And? I discovered I could do a week without a cellphone, and that’s been very freeing.
I found Camp Attitude isn’t just a place in Oregon, it’s a state of mind I hope I carry for the rest of my life — respect, patience and love.