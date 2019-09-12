When we landed at Trillium Lake on Mt. Hood last month, Camo Man and I were nearing the end of one of the worst summers of our lives — and we’ve both some few terrible summers.
Since April we’d seen each other about 12 hours a week. The fridge stayed nearly empty and the lawn got mowed only when it began waving at us.
I admit I was busy with work but as for Camo, I blame farming.
You’ll recall my man grows acres of alfalfa on top of his day job. For those cows I’ve mentioned. He loves it all, even as this summer involved growing and harvesting a crop of triticale, which is somehow more of a pain in the tractor than alfalfa.
But August offered a tiny window of calm. MoMama, ever the planner, found a sweet vacation rental cabin that would sleep grandparents, parents and kidlets in one of the most beautiful parts of Oregon. It’s located near Government Camp, close to Timberline Lodge and surrounded by forest. It was ours for 48 hours.
My daughter’s family headed east, we drove west, and met in paradise.
This was our only shot at vacation this summer. Camo was exhausted from farming in the searing heat. I was doing ALL the heavy lifting at home as my husband became a dusty ghost, appearing and disappearing in nearly one breath.
We needed this. And “this” included fishing with grandies.
The morning we arrived at Trillium Lake, some 12 miles up the mountain from the cabin, was one of those summer days that makes you forget every worry.
The 63-acre lake offered the chance for Camo, or “Poppa,” to take grandson Malcolm fishing. The second-grader and grandpa are ardent fans of one another; adventure is their love language.
But disaster quickly surfaced. Racing to finish harvest, Poppa had mistakenly grabbed an empty tackle box. The lone fishing pole on hand wore a tangled mess of line ending in a misshapen hook.
There we stood in the parking lot, a mad-at-himself Poppa and a 7-year-old with a quivering chin.
“I was so looking forward to this,” Malcolm said as hot tears tumbled out. Camo looked down at the asphalt.
In silence, we made our way to the dock to nurse our disappointment.
We couldn’t have known an angel was already there.
Her name, we learned, is Cindy. Her hair is as red as her gravely laugh is spontaneous.
Cindy, as she does most every day she can, was fishing from her lawn chair, surrounded by neatly-arranged essentials and her little dog Trixie.
We couldn’t stay sad around those two. With each land of a rainbow trout on Cindy’s pole, Trixie barked like a fluffy cheerleader while every bystander laughed in delight. Cindy freely shared her fishing tips as we watched and listened. Grandchildren found magic in every Trillium ripple and the gentle mountain sunshine melted leftover angst.
When two ducks floated by Cindy handed over a cup of live worms someone had left behind.
“Here,” she said to my granddaughter.
“You can feed them these.”
Camo and I looked at each other. Bait, the thing we were most in need of.
You know how this went. The pole was fetched from the truck, a worm was hooked, the line cast. Malcolm’s wish came true and my husband could forgive himself.
Cindy, a natural teacher if ever there was one, advised on technique while sharing her bright yellow “glitter balls” bait. For hours there was only quiet fishing and hearing Cindy’s stories of her sons, her mountain home, her love of volunteering at a local community center where she helps people get much-needed food.
That didn’t surprise me after watching this sweetheart pull our family from the edge of a bad day.
It surely seems a tiny victory to those who can’t know Malcolm shook hands with death from type 1 diabetes and that every day he’s alive is a gift. Few realize he has a little brother who lives with autism and that, on some days, Malcolm has to be a lot older than 7.
Cindy didn’t know that a fishing trip with Poppa is right there with going to Disneyland.
She was just being Cindy. And I love her for that.