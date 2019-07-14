As the son of a retired educator and a former teacher myself, I’ve always considered education to be extremely important. It continues to be valuable to me as your chief of police, and I am extremely proud of the members of the Walla Walla Police Department for their pursuit of higher education.
Of the 48 commissioned officers in the Walla Walla Police Department, over half currently have an associate degree or higher. Of those, six have attained their degrees within the past two years, with another three currently working on a degree. Of those who have achieved their associate degree in the past two years, five are currently working toward a bachelor’s degree. All of this is being accomplished while working full time.
Why is this important to me as an organizational leader, and why does it fill me with a sense of pride? First, it demonstrates to me that the Walla Walla Police personnel are lifelong learners. Like society as a whole, Walla Walla is ever-changing. It’s important that our staff continue learning and growing along with the community.
Second, education provides a variety of tools to deal with a variety of situations. The need for having an assortment in one’s toolbox is best expressed by the saying “When the only tool in your toolbox is a hammer, every problem is a nail.” It’s vital that our officers have more than a hammer in their toolbox.
It’s often been said that the path to true professionalism is through education. I am one person who agrees with that concept. In addition to my beliefs, however, there is a wealth of evidence through various studies to support the idea.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police found this to be true in its analysis of disciplinary cases against police officers in Florida over a five-year period. The study found officers with only a high-school education were the subjects of 75 percent of all disciplinary actions. Officers with four-year degrees accounted for 11 percent of such actions.
Police work often boils down to dispute resolution, and officers spend a great deal of time doing exactly that. A degree can provide an officer with a broader perspective, helping him or her to be much more effective.
A Michigan State University study in 2014 provides evidence that a college degree significantly reduces the likelihood officers will use force as their first option to gain compliance. The study also discovered evidence of educated officers demonstrating greater levels of creativity and problem-solving skills. The researchers concluded a higher education might positively impact officers’ abilities and performance. The research also listed many potential benefits, including:
- Better skilled in independent decision-making and problem-solving
- Fewer on-the-job injuries and assaults
- More proficient in technology
- Less likely to be involved in unethical behavior
- Less likely to use force as the first response
- Less use of sick time (work ethic and seeing the big picture)
- Greater acceptance of minorities (diversity and cultural awareness)
- Decrease in dogmatism, authoritarianism, rigidity and conservatism
- Improved communication skills (oral and written)
- Better adapted to retirement and second-career opportunities
A 2009 study by Dr. Rebecca Paynich, professor of sociology and criminal justice at Curry College in Massachusetts, found college-educated police officers were more likely to:
- Better understand policing and the criminal justice system
- Better comprehend civil rights issues from multiple perspectives
- Adapt better to organizational change
- Have fewer administrative and personnel problems
- Place a higher value on ethical conduct
- Have a higher level of problem-solving abilities
- Make better discretionary decisions
This is certainly not to say officers without degrees are bound to present problems. That is absolutely not the case. If the appropriate level of care is taken during the hiring, training and developing processes, every officer can be extremely successful. The research simply shows an officer with an undergraduate degree performed on par with officers who had 10 years of additional experience.
I am extremely proud of our officers for taking advantage of the many options available to continue their education in pursuit of a degree. Online education has certainly expanded educational opportunities for those of us in law enforcement. Working shift work with rotating shifts isn’t the most accommodating to traditional in-classroom education. With that said, however, online education takes high levels of self-initiation and dedication to complete.
Earning a degree is what’s best for our organization, our community and our profession. I certainly hope the citizens of Walla Walla are as proud of their police officers as I am for pursuing higher education. In the end, we are all better for their efforts.
Scott Bieber is chief of the Walla Walla Police Department. Contact him at sbieber@wallawallawa.gov.