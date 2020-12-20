Here we are again, back with gyms closed, cold weather outside and the thought of losing all we have gained in the past few months looming over us.
You may be wondering, what now? What can I possibly do at home without any equipment or any machines? Let’s just keep it seriously simple with a few tips to get you started.
Firstly, you want to group exercises into push, pull, hinge, squat and carry. All five of these movement patterns relate to something that you would do in your daily life. You push and pull doors open, pick things up from the floor and carry groceries from the supermarket, just to name a few.
In a world where the internet provides us myriad exercise options, choosing two or three exercises of each pattern , performing two or three sets of eight to 12 reps, two or three times a week will provide you strength you need to live your life.
Push exercises relate mostly to your upper body, where you push an object away from you or you push yourself away from the ground. These include most of your chest and shoulder exercises that you do at the gym, such as chest and shoulder presses or triceps extensions. These also include types of squats.
Pull exercises relating mostly to your upper body is where you would pull yourself up toward something or pull an object toward your body. These types of exercises include anything that uses those back muscles or your biceps, such as any type of row or lat pulldowns, and bicep curls. These also include types of hinge exercises.
Although squat exercises are considered push, they get their own category because of the energy it takes to perform them. Squats are any exercise where your knees at bending more than your hips. These include exercises such as back squats, lunges or the leg extension machine at the gym.
Like squats, hinge exercises also require increased amounts of energy to perform and get their own grouping. These are exercises where your knees stay relatively straight or in the same position throughout the movement, but you are bending from the hips and waist instead. These include exercises like a deadlift, glute bridge or any type of hamstring activity.
The last, and probably most functional of them all, is the carry. As our life is spent walking around carrying things like groceries, children and food, we should train our body the same way. A carry exercise is intentionally walking around with some weights to engage your core, making sure it is strong enough to stabilize the rest of your body and keep you upright.
Having all five types of exercises in mind, you can put a plan together using both body weight exercises and exercises that use household objects in creative ways. Think backpacks, cans of food, books, dogs and water jugs.
For example, when doing squats and lunges, wear a backpack filled with books. When performing rows, you could be bent over and pulling a water jug towards you. Or when performing chest and presses or biceps and triceps exercises you could use a can of food in each hand.
Being creative in what we are using and making sure we have all five movement patterns are keys to success in a time where the gym can’t be open. All the hard work you have put in in the last few months shouldn’t be thought of as gone, but just maintaining what you have until the gym reopens.
Just because there are thousands of exercises online, shouldn’t make it complicated. Keep it seriously simple and enjoy the benefits that functional movement has to offer.