Part 5
From the Washington Statesman, Nov. 21, 1863:
“The Last Run — The last run of salmon-trout and salmon fish for this season has commenced, and great numbers of them are making their way up the Walla Walla River and its numerous tributary branches.
“Some of these fish have been taken out of the little branch which runs through the east end of town, measuring over two feet in length. The most surprising feature about the matter is the fact that the water in the branch is but three or four inches deep and the big fish have not only to contend against this odds — with their backs sticking out in the cold — but in order to get within the city limits they have to climb up through the Manufactory works, in the lower part of town — a feat which has puzzled the brains of the oldest inhabitant to account for in a rational way. He says they climb through at night when no one is watching, but we can’t see that this helps to throw any light upon the subject.”
•••
“Brass Band — A number of young men, permanent residents of Walla Walla, have procured the requisite number of brass instruments for a full Band, and have taken the initiatory steps toward an organization under the supervision and leadership of Prof. Wm. J. Arner.
“Some of the members are fine musicians, to begin with, and altogether the company is composed of the right kind of material for an excellent Band.
“It makes but little difference, however, whether the material be good or bad, for if a man has but a very little smattering of national ‘music in his soul,’ he will soon be made to acquire some under the instructions of Mr. Arner.”