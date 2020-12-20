Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, Jan. 23, 1864:
“From Below — Parties have arrived here this week from the Dalles, overland. They bring intelligence that the river was frozen up between the Dalles and Cascades at the time of their departure, and that there had been no express communication between the Dalles and Portland since the last trip of the boat to Wallula. It was expected that the river would ‘break up’ much sooner between there and Wallula than it would from the Dalles to the Cascades. The Express stage from this place had arrived there and was awaiting the arrival of an express from Portland.”
“Dance Houses — The city fathers have very properly passed an ordinance prohibiting the keeping of ‘dance houses’ within the city limits. A Spanish fandango house at the lower end of the city, which has of late been a source of much annoyance to the residents of that vicinity, has been closed under the law.”
From the Washington Statesman, Feb. 20, 1864:
“Petty Thieves — Our city has for the past few weeks been infested by a set of petty thieves, who have been appropriating to themselves every variety of goods and chattels left out o’nights. A few days ago they took from Dr. Baker’s store a feed cutter and a barrel of lime. At another place took a grindstone, and last Sunday night they took a carpet from the fence of Mr. Phillips’ yard.
“The carpet was nearly new and had been taken up to be dusted and aired. Last week they visited Mr. Buckley’s yard and robbed his clothes line of a considerable amount of valuable wearing apparel.”
Interestingly, on the same page of this newspaper, the following appeared, intimating that the writer suspected or knew who the thieves were:
“Exchange — Stealing grindstones and carpets and trading them for whiskey.”
“Return of Miners — Among the passengers that have come up on the boats this week from below are a number of miners who hold rich claims at Boise, and who have been spending the winter in California. Having laid aside their buckskins and corduroys for the more elegant styles of ‘wearables’ worn in the Bay city, they appear completely transmogrified, and look much more like ‘gentlemen of leisure’ than miners.”
“A Hotel — It has for a long time been a subject of much surprise and comment among strangers passing through Walla Walla, that the place could not boast of better hotel accommodations. We now learn that some parties below are making arrangements and will soon be here to commence the erection of a large hotel building.
“It will be completed during the summer and fitted up in superior style, ready for the accommodation of the public by the first of August. It will be a great improvement to the town and will no doubt yield the projectors a handsome income.”