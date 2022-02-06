Rolland Dibble, a Whitman College student, had a bear cub since it was found in the Blue Mountains as a week-old toddler, but it got a bit too rambunctious and was moved to Pioneer Park on Oct. 29, 1957.
Whitman student's pet bear put on exhibition at Pioneer Park, 1957
- Photos courtesy of Joe Drazan/Bygone Walla Walla Project
-
-
- 0
Tags
- Winter Olympics
- Training
- Sport
- Ground
- Skier
- Spout Springs
- Resort
- Innsbruck
- Spout Springs Ski Area
- Naval Reserve Surface Division
- Vault
- Center
- Christmas
- Ballet Dancer
- Child Development Center
- Patricia Hawkins
- Kid
- Braden School
- Party
- Student
- Street
- Walla Walla
- Winter
- Years
- People
- Pile
- Scene
- Dibble
- Bear
- Finance
- Pioneer Park
- Cub
- Pet
- Exhibition
- Rolland Dibble
- Bear Cub
- Toddler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.