Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson arrives at noon May 9, 1962, on Boeing 707 jet from Chicago and gives short talk at the Walla Walla airport before flying to Pasco to dedicate Ice Harbor Dam. He returns to Walla Walla and joins a motorcade to the Whitman Hotel for a banquet and meeting before heading to Seattle for the Century 21 program the next day.
Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson visits Walla Walla, 1962
- Photos courtesy of Joe Drazan/Bygone Walla Walla Project
