“Up on the rooftop a reindeer pause ...” In days of yore around Walla Walla one could spot an elk and a cow on rooftops, but together?

Pranksters made it happen around Feb. 10, 1983. The cow from Four J’s Dairy on Isaacs Avenue was found perching beside the elk atop the Elks Lodge on Rose Street. U-B news photographer Jeff Horner captured the pair after a Walla Walla police officer looked up at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 1983, and spied the errant cow. No one has come forward to say just how the cow got up there.

Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla Project is a local nonprofit, non-commercial online effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. See wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.

