Winter scenes in Walla Walla over 100 years ago of people posing with deep piles of snow in the streets.
Snowy streets of Walla Walla, 1916
- Photos courtesy of Joe Drazan/Bygone Walla Walla Project
Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla Project is a local nonprofit, non-commercial online effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. See wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.
