U.S. Nordic skiers train at Spout Springs Ski Area for the 1964 Winter Olympics held in Innsbruck, Austria. The Oregon resort was chosen for its similarity to Innsbruck and was also the Winter Olympics training grounds in 1955.
From the Vault: Winter Olympics training at Spout Springs 1963
- Photos courtesy of Joe Drazan/Bygone Walla Walla Project
