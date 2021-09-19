By Walla Walla city proclamation, Chuck Connors Day honored the actor of the same name on Saturday, April 2, 1960.

Star of the popular TV western “The Rifleman,” Connors spoke at a luncheon at The Marcus Whitman Hotel, led the subsequent parade through downtown aboard a 59ers stagecoach packed with 59ers members, then awarded 24 miniature rifles to youngsters. The Chad Mitchell Trio provided entertainment at the AutoFun Show.

The show was held in the new Exposition Building at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds on April 2, 1960. The ribbon cutting was by Walla Walla Yacht Club’s Miss River Rat, Miss Dream Car and Miss Salute to Spring. The Lions Club sponsored a large trout pond. Connors and the Chad Mitchell Trio provided entertainment. Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Court and local royalty rode in the big parade, too.

Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla Project is a local nonprofit, non-commercial online effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. See wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.

