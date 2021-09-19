By Walla Walla city proclamation, Chuck Connors Day honored the actor of the same name on Saturday, April 2, 1960.
Star of the popular TV western “The Rifleman,” Connors spoke at a luncheon at The Marcus Whitman Hotel, led the subsequent parade through downtown aboard a 59ers stagecoach packed with 59ers members, then awarded 24 miniature rifles to youngsters. The Chad Mitchell Trio provided entertainment at the AutoFun Show.
The show was held in the new Exposition Building at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds on April 2, 1960. The ribbon cutting was by Walla Walla Yacht Club’s Miss River Rat, Miss Dream Car and Miss Salute to Spring. The Lions Club sponsored a large trout pond. Connors and the Chad Mitchell Trio provided entertainment. Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Court and local royalty rode in the big parade, too.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.