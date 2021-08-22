The Union-Bulletin on Monday, Jan. 3, 1966, printed a photo of Sharon Washington looking over posters the Walla Walla Opera House used in 1889-90 to publicize its events. The posters were found when the Frank Washington family home at 348 W. Maple St. was torn down in the previous week, in late December 1965. The “flamboyant” artwork was used to insulate outside walls of an upstairs room. George Hofer had built the more than 70-year-old home. Performers such as the Boston Quintette Club, Sofia Romani, The Popular Comedian Bob Slavin and the Refined Minstrels were touted in the large posters.
From the Vault: Walla Walla Opera publicity posters
Bygone Walla Walla Project by Joe Drazan is a local nonprofit, non-commercial online effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. See wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.