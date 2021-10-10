Walla Walla High School lost the game to the Wenatchee Panthers 29-6 after a full week of activities and big bonfire rally at Borleske Stadium in October 1969. Students went all out with huge displays, banners and signs and had a tug-of-war across Yellowhawk Creek on campus and rallied downtown.

Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla Project is a local nonprofit, non-commercial online effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. See wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.

