The 30-member University of California pep band nearly “blew the plaster off the ceiling” inside the Union-Bulletin on the Friday afternoon of Feb. 20, 1959, reported Sherm Mitchell Jr., U-B sports editor, in his Feb. 22, 1959, Side-Lines column (right).
Stopping off in Walla Walla, the students ate lunch, then ironed out the travel kinks during a 15-minute impromptu moving concert. Mitchell said the band paraded around downtown, then broke into the fight song inside the newspaper building and made “more racket than a greased hog in a cymbal factory.” The group was en route to Pullman for a Pacific Coast Conference game that night against Washington State.
Sherm Mitchell Jr.’s father was U-B editor H. Sherman Mitchell.
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: The band at Alter Street and First Avenue; at the Union-Bulletin building on First Avenue; marching past the Grand Hotel.