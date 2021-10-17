Tomlinson’s Dari-Mart at 630 S. Ninth Avenue and 1439 E. Isaacs Ave. in Eastgate offered two Walla Walla locations to sell its dairy products with a drive-thru option.
Its ads touted premium homogenized milk and other “farm fresh” products. Many in the family were involved in the business, including May, Ray, Marjorie, Barney, Corey, Steve, Jean, Gilbert, Cindy and Becky Tomlinson. Another ad noted when the shops opened: the Ninth Avenue mart in 1956, the Eastgate outlet in 1958 and the Milton-Freewater outlet in 1961 at 123 E. Broadway “to serve you better.”
