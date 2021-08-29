A June 15, 1953, Union-Bulletin advertisement notifies readers that the Clyde Beatty Circus would be at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds for one day, Thursday, June 18, for a matinee and an evening presentation of its “gigantic railroad show, a new star-studded edition with the world-famous star of screen, radio and television — ‘Mr. Circus’ himself, Clyde Beatty.”
The event was also to feature Wild Savage Man, three herds of trained elephants, beautiful girls in an Asian pageant, clowns and many other attractions. Tickets were $1.30 for adults and 60 cents for children with seating for 2,000. The Southeastern Washington Fair Farmerettes figured into a number of posed publicity photos for the event and others leading up to the annual fair.