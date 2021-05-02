From the Vault: Sidewalk painting through the '50s and '60s Joe Drazan From the Vault May 2, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Crosswalk paint striping at 4th and Main in July 1968. Photos courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT WEBSITE Crosswalk sign installation on Isaacs at Estrella in Oct. 1958. Photos courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT WEBSITE Photos courtesy of Joe Drazan/Bygone Walla Walla Project website Photos courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT WEBSITE LEFT: A Sharpstein School crosswalk guard in August 1965. RIGHT: Painting a crosswalk at Alder and Spokane streets in October 1958. Photos courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT WEBSITE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From the Vault: Painting crosswalks in the 1950s and '60s from Joe Drazan's Bygone Walla Walla Project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maury Wills Shortstop Autograph Sport La Dodger Vault Gymnasium Los Angeles Crosswalk Painting Sidewalk Highway Bulletin Archive Walla Walla Joe Drazan Bygone Walla Walla Project