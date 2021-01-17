Workers build a retaining wall at Pioneer Park’s pond in October 1958. The broken concrete chunks were laid to prevent erosion from the ducks digging out crawfish under the bank’s edges. Then it was graveled in for a walkway.
Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT WEBSITE
