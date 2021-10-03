New Catholic Bishop Bernard Topel had a 20-minute stopover in Walla Walla to change planes on his route between Helena and Spokane on Oct. 11, 1955. About 500 area residents, nurses from St. Mary Hospital and Catholic schools’ students greeted him at the airport with songs and a floral bouquet.

Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla Project is a local nonprofit, non-commercial online effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. See wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.

