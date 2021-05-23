From the Vault From the Vault: National Guard demonstrates a duckboat Joe Drazan From the Vault May 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The National Guard gives an amphibious vehicle demonstration during the Walla Walla Yacht Club River Fair on May 1, 1960. Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT These photos show members of the National Guard as they give an amphibious vehicle demonstration during the Walla Walla Yacht Club River Fair on May 1, 1960. Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT The National Guard gives an amphibious vehicle demonstration during the Walla Walla Yacht Club River Fair on May 1, 1960. Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT The National Guard gives an amphibious vehicle demonstration during the Walla Walla Yacht Club River Fair on May 1, 1960. Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The National Guard demonstrates a duckboat at the Walla Walla Yacht Club River Fair at Wallula. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Guard Amphibious Vehicle Military Fleet River Demonstration Walla Walla Courtesy March