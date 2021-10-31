Flipper’s “Kissin’ Cuzzin” Flapper, the “world-famous” dolphin, came to Walla Walla for four days of performances in a 15,000-gallon seawater pool set up by Eastgate Drug in the center of the Eastgate shopping district in 1969.
Flapper, more than 8 feet long and more than 400 pounds, was born in 1964 near Cape Kennedy in Florida. Her handler, owner and trainer, John Walls, flew in 25-30 pounds of fish daily for her from Florida.
The event served as a fundraiser for the Lillie Rice Center.
