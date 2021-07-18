Blalock Lake — or pond — on McKinney Road in College Place was created for trout fishing in 1954 by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, then abandoned in 1964 as an unsustainable operation.
A 1964 article in the Union-Bulletin reported rainbow trout would no longer be planted there, noting, “the high cost of renovating the pond into good condition dictated the move.”
The pond was dredged and made into a public fishing lake 10 years before. Steady accumulation of mud and sediment meant dredging would be required and funds were unavailable from the game department. Only carryover trout were available. The fish in 1964 were instead released into Mill Creek Reservoir and in small area streams.