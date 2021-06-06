Southeastern Washington Fair and Frontier Days royalty court queen and princesses by the Marcus Whitman Hotel at the intersection of Second Avenue and Rose Street during the Armed Forces Day parade on May 16, 1965.
Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT
Southeastern Washington Fair and Frontier Days Court princesses Susan and Barbara at the intersection of Second Avenue and Main Street during the Armed Forces Day parade on May 16, 1965.
Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT
Miss Armed Forces Jackie Ganguet rides in the Armed Forces Day parade on May 16, 1965.
Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT
Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT
Fort Walla Walla Muzzle Loaders march on Main Street in the Armed Forces Day parade on May 16, 1965. In the background, current ground floor building occupants are Valley Vision and Tallman's.
Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT