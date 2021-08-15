The antique Carnation Company truck touts fresh milk and ice cream as it cruises in the 1960 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade. Signs for W.P. Fuller & Co., Singer and Garden City Furniture Company are in the background.
The DeSales High School Girls Drill Team march on Main Street in 1960 during the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade.
Officer Jack Jackson motors past Sporleders, Wilton’s Shoes and Scotty’s during the 1960 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade.
Uniformed in tartan kilts, sashes and feathered Glengarry caps, Rainbow Drill Team members march in the 1960 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade in downtown Walla Walla.
Two people atop the former Macy's department store on Main Street watch with ground-level spectators as Safeway's 1901 Oldsmobile truck cruises by in the 1960 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade.
A unicyclist pedals past the Pollyanna Cafe on Main Street during the 1960 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade.