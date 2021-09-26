The Walla Walla Junior Chamber of Commerce sponsored the AutoFun Show from April 1-3, 1960, in the new expo building at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Several major car dealerships set up displays of cars, boats and go-karts.

Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla Project is a local nonprofit, non-commercial online effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. See wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.

Tags

Load comments