With the arrival of the first warm days of spring, local firefighters are preparing for a busy summer wildfire season.
It may seem early, but Eastern Washington has already seen over a hundred wildland fires, most of them started by people burning debris outside.
In mid-April, over 50 local firefighters from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department gathered on a Zoom call for several hours to cover key safety topics, including equipment operations, safety protocols and weather forecasts.
Lieutenant Bill Box with Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and Lieutenant Shawn Ongers of Walla Walla City Fire Department led the training.
The goal of this required training was to refresh everyone’s knowledge about wildland safety and share experiences with other firefighters.
It included a combination of videos and slides from national wildland organizations, topics suggested by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and in-depth discussion of local issues. For example, radio communication in parts of Walla Walla County can be challenging, so Box shared strategies for working around absent radio frequencies.
The National Interagency Fire Center, based in Boise, predicts there is above-normal risk of significant wildfires in much of Southeast Washington starting in June.
Nationally, firefighters remind us that spring is an ideal time to think about wildfire preparedness. The National Fire Protection Association designates the first Saturday in May — May 1st this year — as Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, encouraging people and organizations “to come together on a single day to take action to raise awareness and reduce wildfire risks.” (You can find more information at wildfireprepday.org)