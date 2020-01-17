Walla Walla County Fire District 4 receives protection and financial commendations

Walla Walla County Fire District 4 is going into 2020 with good news from two important state review boards: an improved Protection Class level and a clean financial audit.
The Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau, an independent nonprofit organization that determines the Fire Protection Class of communities around the state, improved District 4’s Protection Class Rating from a 6 to a 5 for homes within 5 miles of a station and 1,000 feet of a hydrant.
This is good news for residents of Walla Walla County — when it comes to protection classes, the lower the better.
District 4 Fire Chief Rocky Eastman praised his fire department for the change.
“Going back to the 1970s, it’s the first time in the history of the department that we’ve received a Protection Class rating of 5,” Eastman said.
The Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau evaluates communities using a combination of factors, including water supply, fire departments, emergency communications and fire safety control.
Eastman noted that District 4’s improved rating reflects changes in all of these areas by his department and across the county.
“Over the years, we have improved many areas of the fire department including staffing levels, training hours and certifications and auto-aid with neighboring departments.”
Additionally, changes across the county have improved fire safety for businesses and residents, with dry hydrants installed at many new commercial buildings and more fire hydrants placed in residential subdivision across Walla Walla county.
The city of Walla Walla is also seeing their Fire Protection class rating improve from a 4 to a 3. Both changes take effect on April 1.
Because Fire Protection ratings are one factor in many homeowners’ insurance policies, residents should contact their insurance company to see if they are eligible for lower rates.
“The lower the class, the lower the fire insurance rates will usually be,” said Eastman.
Additionally, the Washington State Auditor’s Office recently completed an independent financial and accountability audit of the fire district for 2016-2018, and gave the district a clean audit with no findings. District 4 is funded primarily through a fire levy and EMS levy in Walla Walla County.
According to Eastman, financial accountability is a top priority for the District.
“We take the responsibility of managing public funds seriously and strive to use every dollar in the most efficient manner.” The fire district has a history of clean audits.
These evaluations come at a time when District 4 is busier than ever. Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to 932 incidents in 2019, an 8% increase over 2018. vThe majority of incidents — over 70% — were medical calls.