As you gather with loved ones for Thanksgiving, Walla Walla County Fire District #4 encourages you to keep fire safety in mind. Take precautions to avoid fires.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. It’s easy to see why, with multiple dishes in the oven and on the stove top for hours at a time. It is never a good idea to leave a stovetop unattended, or to leave the house with anything in the oven.
BBQing a turkey can lead to a smoky, delicious bird, but must be done safely. Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outside in well-ventilated areas, far enough away from railings, overhanging branches and other flammable hazards.
District 4 Chief Rocky Eastman encourages special caution around deep frying a turkey. While many families choose to deep fry their turkey, you only have to google “dangers of turkey fryers” to see how quickly the hot oil can overflow and turn into a grease fire. According to Eastman, “if you chose to fry the turkey, follow all safety tips and precautions. The hot oil can cause injuries and fires.”
However you cook your Thanksgiving feast, using safe cooking practices can ensure that you — and our local firefighters — enjoy a safe and happy holiday.