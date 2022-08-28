Walla Walla County Fire District 4, which provides emergency medical services and fire responses to residents of the fire district and surrounding areas, invites applications for new volunteers.
Volunteers will be accepted on a rolling basis, with various ways to get involved before the next training academy that starts in January.
With about 70 volunteers and career staff, District 4 has volunteers serving in various capacities, including structural firefighters, wildland firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics.
“We are always looking for good people to join the department,” said Chief Rocky Eastman.
People get involved to serve the community, for a sense of camaraderie and teamwork, and to learn new skills.
New volunteers go through a three- to four-month structural firefighting academy in January and can also take a 40-hour wildland firefighting course taught each April.
Josh Williams joined District 4 in 2010, after working as a wildland firefighter for several summers. He didn’t want a career in the fire service “but I wanted to give back and help the community.”
In his 12 years as a volunteer, he has appreciated the “vast training opportunities” that come with being a volunteer.
In additional to the initial training programs that new volunteers go through, members meet and train together three times per month. The fire district can also share the cost of emergency medical technician training for interested members.
Volunteering is a big commitment, Williams noted, but he says that “the time commitment is really worth it. You invest a lot of time into training and calls but get a sense of accomplishment and value in helping the community.”
Volunteering can also be a way to learn about a career in emergency services.
Ethan Zehner is a fire science student at Walla Walla Community College who joined District 4 last winter.
“I’ve always had the desire to help people,” Zehner explained, and he finds the job exciting because every shift is something new. Working as a resident firefighter, he has also been able to go with District 4 crews on two state mobilization wildfires this summer.
“It’s a really rewarding job,” Zehner said.
Of course, many District 4 volunteers aren’t thinking about a career in emergency services but are volunteering while also managing the demands of jobs and home life.
The district’s longest-serving volunteer, Brian Jones, joined in 1969 and still responds to dozens of calls a year as a wildland firefighter and EMT. He has stayed involved for so long because of his desire to serve the community.
“I love the district, the camaraderie, and helping others.”
Volunteering comes with benefits in addition to the satisfaction of giving back to the community and learning new skills. Active volunteers receive contributions to a dedicated state pension fund, Length of Service Awards Program, a household Life Flight membership and a stipend for emergency incident responses.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid drivers license and insurable driving record, be able to pass a criminal background check and a medical exam, and pass certain physical tests.
Adults interested in volunteering with District 4 can visit the website (wwfire4.com/) or stop by Station 41 at 2251 S. Howard St. in Walla Walla for a tour and to meet current volunteers and staff.
District 4 personnel will also be at the Walla Walla County Fair on Aug. 31-Sept. 4. The public is invited to stop by and see the fire apparatus. Kids can have their picture taken, and adults can learn more about becoming a volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.