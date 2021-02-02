Walla Walla County Fire District 4 recently celebrated the retirement of two long-time members and the promotion of four officers.
Assistant Chief Brian Jones retired from his officer position after a remarkable 51 years of service, making him the longest-serving member in District 4’s history. Jones started as a volunteer in 1969, before the county started using self-contained breathing apparatus (or SCBA equipment) during fires and when firefighters could still travel to fires on the engine’s tailboard.
During his career, he has been a leader in pushing for extensive improvements in safety and training for firefighters and medical personnel.
District 4 Chief Rocky Eastman praised Jones’ long service to his community.
“He showed extreme dedication to the fire service,” Eastman said. “He truly loves serving the community and the fire service any way he can.”
Even after such a long career with District 4, Jones isn’t quite ready to completely call it quits. After taking a sabbatical this winter, he will be back as a volunteer EMT and wildland firefighter.
“I’m leaving the station in good hands,” Jones said. “We have a great set of officers, starting with the chief, so now’s a good time for me to let them take over.”
His leadership will be missed by all at District 4, including Eastman.
“I truly appreciate his friendship and mentorship all along the way,” Eastman said.
With Jones’ retirement, longtime District 4 volunteer Capt. John Golden has been promoted to Deputy Chief. Golden has been a volunteer with District 4 since 1992 and is eager to serve the members of District 4 and the community.
Eastman praised Golden’s leadership and looks forward to “working with him to enhance the department.”
Lt. Brandon McKinney, a volunteer firefighter paramedic with District 4 and a career firefighter with the city of Walla Walla Fire Department, is the new station officer for Station 43, Jones’ longtime station.
The winter saw the retirement of another longtime District 4 volunteer, Brian Richard. A 25-year volunteer with Station 42, Richard retired in December after a long career serving his community.
Eastman praised his dedication and selflessness throughout his career: “His service to the community was his priority, and he demonstrated that by responding to every call unless he was working or out of town. This dedication is an inspiration to us all.”
In addition to these retirements, District 4 celebrated the promotion of three firefighters to the rank of lieutenant. In this role, they assist the captain at fire stations and take charge of an engine crew. Leadership qualities are particularly important in promotion to lieutenant, according to Eastman, combined, of course, with top notch ability and knowledge of firefighting.
Anthony Cannone, Kevin Magnaghi and Jeff Wagner have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
“All are very eager to serve the community in their new roles and continue their learning process as firefighters and medical personnel,” Eastman said.
The promotion ceremony has been delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, but Cannone, Magnaghi and Wagner are already serving their fire stations and community in their new leadership positions.
Congratulations to those who were promoted, and thank you to those who have retired.