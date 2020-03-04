Interagency Response Assists Residents During Flooding

Multiple agencies came together earlier this month to assist residents endangered by the fast-moving flood waters up Mill Creek Road.
Adam Woiblet, captain with Walla Walla County Fire District 4, was the duty officer on-call Feb. 7. He received a call soon after midnight from Walla Walla Dispatch to assist with evacuations up Mill Creek Road. Working with firefighters out of District 4’s Station 41 and Station 45, along with an ex-military engine from Walla Walla County Fire District 8, he coordinated evacuations and resident support.
“Our primary focus was life safety,” Woiblet said. The firefighters made several trips into the Hummingbird Drive area, evacuating residents each time and communicating with people who chose to stay in their homes.
In addition to evacuating residents who were unable to leave on their own, Woiblet also worked with the Walla Walla County Sherriff’s office to check with households farther up the road. Whether it was going door-to-door to issue evacuation notices, or checking on specific families whose loved ones had called in concerns, their focus was to provide assistance to everyone impacted by the flooding.
“Most had already evacuated out of the areas we could get to,” said District 4 Fire Chief Rocky Eastman. In addition to evacuation notices, they set up an emergency command post along Mill Creek Road to check in with people as they evacuated.
This was truly an interagency response, Woiblet emphasized. The Incident Management Team that he led coordinated not just with the Sheriff’s office and Fire District 8, but also with Search and Rescue, the Swift Water Rescue Team through the City of Walla Walla, and city fire departments from Walla Walla and College Place.
Help also came from beyond Walla Walla County. A helicopter from the Oregon National Guard helped assist residents cut off by the washed-out road, even delivering needed medications. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent an engineering liaison, and the Walla Walla School District sent a school bus to help with evacuations. The Red Cross set up a collection point and evacuation site at the fair grounds.
Woiblet praised everyone’s quick response. He said that an agency like Fire District 4 can provide “immediate resources to residents so they know in their time of need that somebody is there.” People can trust that “we’re going to be there for you.”
Chief Eastman agreed. “Our role in this is, we’re here for assistance” for anyone who needed help to evacuate.