As day follows day with record-breaking and extreme high heat local firefighters urge Walla Walla Valley residents to be safe and fire-smart ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
Eastern Washington is experiencing dangerous heat conditions, with a solid week of forecasted temperatures well over 100 degrees and an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.
This heat wave is potentially catastrophic on top of the region’s drought conditions. According to the Washington state Department of Ecology, this year marks the second driest spring in over 125 years.
“This heat wave poses many dangers to the public and to firefighters,” said Brian Jones, longtime volunteer firefighter with Walla Walla County Fire District 4. “It’s a huge challenge to stay hydrated when you’re working outside in these conditions.”
Officials with Walla Walla County Emergency Management have advised residents to stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible, to avoid strenuous outside activities and to check in with family, friends and neighbors, especially those who are more vulnerable to the effects of high heat such as the elderly.
But firefighters have no choice but to work outside when called upon. For example, firefighters extinguishing an Alder Street house fire last week experienced the challenges of staying cool and hydrated while wearing full turnout gear and working with heavy equipment.
“Our top priority is always public safety and the safety of our first responders,” said Deputy Chief John Golden with District 4.
In such extreme heat and wind, this means prioritizing adequate hydration and rotating firefighters in and out of incident “hot zones” whenever possible.
Going into the Fourth of July weekend, firefighters urge caution regarding fireworks and other activities that could spark fires, such as campfires, charcoal grills or dragging equipment and chains from vehicles.
“The fire risk across the region is higher than normal for this time of year,” said Golden, and with hot, windy weather, even small blazes can grow very quickly.
Already this summer, District 4 wildland firefighters have responded to more calls and larger fires than they typically do in the early summer, including local haystack fires, a quick-moving fire along Highway 12 threatening homes, and grass fires in other parts of Walla Walla County that have grown as large as 10,000 acres.
“Please be safe this holiday weekend,” Golden said.
For more information call 509-529-1282 or see wwfire4.com.